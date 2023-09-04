- Biography
- Winner of the 14s event at the 2012 NSTA City Junior Championships, 2012 TCA Little Masters and 2012 Gosford OJT Anzac Bronze
- Reached first professional tournament final at the Australian Pro Tour event in Playford in January 2018
- Was selected as “orange girl” for Australia’s Fed Cup World Group Play-off tie against Netherlands in Wollongong in April 2018.
- Won back-to-back ITF Pro Tour 25K titles in Darwin in September 2022, the first professional singles titles of her career
- Cracked the WTA top 300 in early 2023.
- If she wasn’t a tennis player, Alexandra says she would be a swimmer
- Her ideal tennis partner would be Monica Seles or Novak Djokovic.
|Age
|26
|Born
|15 February 1999
|Lives
|Sydney, (New South Wales)
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Janine Thompson
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|474
|2022
|315
|2021
|450
|2020
|451
|2019
|489
|2018
|386
|2017
|618
|2016
|1160
Alexandra Bozovic at the 2023 Australian Open Qualifiers
Australian player Alexandra Bozovic in action during the 2023 Australian Open Qualifiers at KIA Arena, Melbourne.
Alexandra Bozovic Australian Open qualifying 2021
Alexandra Bozovic plays Greet Minnen of Belgium in their round 1 match on court 2 in the Australian Open 2021 Women's qualifying at Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Alexandra Bozovic at the 2022 Australian Open Qualifying
Australian player Alexandra Bozovic in action during the women’s qualifying rounds of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Alexandra Bozovic Australian Open qualifying 2023
Alexandra Bozovic in action during the 2023 Australian Open qualifiers at KIA Arena in Melbourne
Alexandra Bozovic vs Greet Minnen at the 2021 Australian Open Qualifying
Alexandra Bozovic plays against Greet Minnen in their first-round match at the 2021 Australian Open Women’s Qualifying in Dubai
