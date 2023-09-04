Biography

On Court

  • Winner of the 14s event at the 2012 NSTA City Junior Championships, 2012 TCA Little Masters and 2012 Gosford OJT Anzac Bronze
  • Reached first professional tournament final at the Australian Pro Tour event in Playford in January 2018
  • Was selected as “orange girl” for Australia’s Fed Cup World Group Play-off tie against Netherlands in Wollongong in April 2018.
  • Won back-to-back ITF Pro Tour 25K titles in Darwin in September 2022, the first professional singles titles of her career
  • Cracked the WTA top 300 in early 2023.

Off Court

  • If she wasn’t a tennis player, Alexandra says she would be a swimmer
  • Her ideal tennis partner would be Monica Seles or Novak Djokovic.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age26
Born15 February 1999
LivesSydney, (New South Wales)
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJanine Thompson

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023474
2022315
2021450
2020451
2019489
2018386
2017618
20161160

Gallery