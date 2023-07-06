- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis as a five-year-old at the Limassol Sporting Club (in Cyprus)
- Loves the feeling of being completely in the battle
- Was a singles semifinalist at the 2022 Oceania Junior Championships
- Won the girls’ doubles at the 2022 Oceania Junior Championships
- Claimed four doubles titles in 2021
- Describes her playing style as an aggressive all-courter
- Favourite player was Ash Barty because of the way she holds herself and stays true to herself. Also has so much admiration for the past women of the sport, Billie Jean King and the women of that era. Women’s tennis is what it is today because of them
- A member of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy
Off Court
- Grew up in Cyprus until she was 11
- Names parents, Graeme and Sue, as the biggest influence in her tennis career as they’ve supported my journey from the start and have always been there
- Parents were both teachers
- Has an older brother, Ben, and twin brother, Jay
- Names serve as her favourite shot
- Favourite food is Mexican
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|29 September 2005
|Birth Place
|Perth, WA
|Lives
|Brisbane, QLD
|Height
|182 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Brett Hunter