Ranking movers: Birrell, Purcell skyrocket into world's top 120

In-form Aussies Kimberly Birrell and Max Purcell have both broken into the world's top 120 in the latest singles rankings.

Thursday 02 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Max Purcell makes his debut inside the world's top 120 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 24-year-old skyrockets up 39 places to a career-high world No.116 after winning back-to-back ATP Challenger titles in India.

Purcell, who began the year ranked No.220, overcame fellow Aussie James Duckworth, who rises 16 spots to world No.112, in the Bengaluru final.

Meanwhile Jordan Thompson improves 12 places to world No.81 after claiming an ATP Challenger title, without dropping a set, in America. It is the 28-year-old's 10th career title at this level.


Several more Aussies have set new career-highs this week - Jason Kubler (up three spots to world No.71), James McCabe (up 40 places to world No.306) and Adam Walton (up 10 spots to world No.367).

Bernard Tomic is also on the rise, improving 56 places to world No.374 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Monterrey.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Nick KyrgiosNo.190
Alex de MinaurNo.22+1
Jason KublerNo.71+3
Jordan ThompsonNo.81+12
Chris O'ConnellNo.92+2
Alexei PopyrinNo.98-14
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.101-1
James DuckworthNo.112+16
Max PurcellNo.116+39
Rinky HijikataNo.123-6
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell has soared to a career-high world No.116 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 24-year-old rises 17 places after reaching her first WTA quarterfinal in Mexico last week. Birrell earned her place in the draw as a qualifier and scored three consecutive top-100 wins in an impressive run.

Birrell, who was ranked No.173 at season start, has scored six top-100 wins so far in a dazzling start to the year.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.33+1
Daria SavilleNo.63-4
Kimberly BirrellNo.116+17
Olivia GadeckiNo.146-2
Jaimee FourlisNo.152-5
Priscilla HonNo.185+1
Storm HunterNo.196-4
Astra SharmaNo.205+4
Lizette CabreraNo.251+4
Alexandra BozovicNo.297-2
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden has improved to world No.36 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old captured his eighth career tour-level title last week, teaming with Indian Rohan Bopanna to claim the Doha crown. It is their first team title.


The victory made Ebden the first Australian champion - in either singles or doubles - in the tournament's 30-year history.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Jason KublerNo.31-2
Rinky HijikataNo.33-1
Matt EbdenNo.36+1
Nick KyrgiosNo.40-2
John PeersNo.42-7
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.50-2
Max PurcellNo.590
Luke SavilleNo.78-2
John-Patrick SmithNo.89-1
Andrew HarrisNo.120+3
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.14, in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Elysia Bolton is the biggest mover of the week, rising nine places to world No.352.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.14-2
Ellen PerezNo.180
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.124+2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.135+2
Astra SharmaNo.142+1
Daria SavilleNo.153+1
Talia GibsonNo.219-3
Alexandra BozovicNo.226-9
Alana ParnabyNo.2300
Alexandra OsborneNo.282-2

