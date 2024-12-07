Newks ’24: Third straight nomination for talented Purcell

Year in review

Speaking on The Sit-Down podcast, former doubles world No.1 John Fitzgerald described Max Purcell as "arguably the best first-courter in the world".

And indeed, the Sydneysider's results on the doubles court this year supported that observation

Purcell enjoyed enormous success in 2024, winning his second men's doubles Grand Slam title, and first at the US Open, with Jordan Thompson after the duo also reached the final at Wimbledon.

The triumph in New York was one of four doubles titles Purcell clinched with Thompson this season, results helping them qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Purcell also cracked the doubles top 10 for the first time in September, peaking at world No.8, thanks to a doubles win-loss record of 46-13.

Known for his incredible work ethic and competitive spirit, Purcell also maintained a top-100 singles ranking for the majority of 2024; highlights included a run to the Eastbourne final and a quarterfinal finish in Atlanta.

Purcell was an important contributor to our Davis Cup team, winning two doubles rubbers alongside Matt Ebden in September to help Australia return to the Final 8.

Newcombe Medal history

This is Purcell's third Newcombe Medal nomination - he has been nominated for the prestigious award in three consecutive seasons dating back to 2022.

Reaction

"Obviously really great," Purcell responded to the news.

"Aussies have done very well this year, so I'm honoured that I'm in the same kind of group with Alexei winning the Masters, Alex getting that career-high No.6 and Jordan having such a great singles year.

"Pretty great to be nominated with such great players nominated with me. I think I've had a great year, so the fact that so many Aussies have done even better is phenomenal. I mean, being nominated is such a privilege, it's great to be recognised for having such a great year. Hopefully not the last time.

"Huge congratulations to whoever does win it and good luck to everyone again next year."

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 9 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

