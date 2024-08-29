Purcell and Thompson make promising start in doubles at US Open

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have made a winning start in the US Open 2024 men's doubles competition.

The seventh seeds posted a 6-4 7-5 victory against American Marcos Giron and Botic van de Zandschulp in first-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

The Wimbledon finalists fought back from a 1-4 deficit in the second set, winning six of the final seven games to clinch victory in 93 minutes.

It continues the red-hot form of world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell, who have now won 32 of their 38 matches together this season.

In women's doubles action, world No.10 Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made an encouraging start to their campaign.

The fifth seeds, who are teaming up at a third consecutive US Open and looking to improve on their semifinal appearance in 2022, recorded a 6-4 7-5 first-round victory against American wildcards McCartney Kessler and Sabrina Santamaria.

Perez is the last remaining Australian in the women's doubles draw, after compatriots Olivia Gadecki (partnering Chinese Taipei's Wu Fang-Hsien) and Ajla Tomljanovic (partnering Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova) lost their opening-round matches.

John Peers and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova, who are teaming up for the first time, made a blistering start in the mixed doubles competition.

They only needed 54 minutes to dismiss the Brazilian combination Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, scoring a comfortable 6-2 6-1 victory against the Australian Open 2023 champions.

Peers is aiming to win his second US Open mixed doubles title, having previously triumphed alongside Australian Storm Hunter in 2022.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4 7-5

Women's doubles, first round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-4 7-5

Camila Osorio (COL)/Alycia Parks (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-1

Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-0 5-7 6-2

Mixed doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sander Arends (NED)/Robin Haase (NED)

John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Sam Verbeek (NED)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v Diego Hidalgo (COL)/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [Alt] Alexandre Muller (FRA)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [11] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)

Men's doubles, second round

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Tara Moore (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA)

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)

Mixed doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!