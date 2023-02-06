Ranking movers: Rinky Hijikata climbs to new career-high

Men's singles

Rinky Hijikata has broken into the world's top 120 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old proved unstoppable at last week's Burnie International, claiming his second career ATP Challenger singles title without dropping a set. This propels Hijikata up 30 spots to world No.119 and into seventh position in the Australian top 10.

James Duckworth, a finalist in Burnie, returns to the Australian top 10 this week. The 31-year-old improves 26 places to world No.137.

Marc Polmans is also making giant strides, rising 28 spots to world No.275 after reaching the semifinals in Burnie.

While James McCabe and Adam Walton have been rewarded for strong Australian Pro Tour performances too, soaring to new career-highs after reaching the Burnie quarterfinals. The 19-year-old McCabe rises 32 spots to world No.354, while 23-year-old Walton improves 38 places to world No.377.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 0 Alex de Minaur No.25 0 Jason Kubler No.79 0 Jordan Thompson No.84 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.90 0 Chris O'Connell No.94 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.119 +30 James Duckworth No.137 +26 John Millman No.139 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.140 +1

Women's singles

Storm Hunter is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old jumps up 54 places to world No.191 after scooping the Burnie title. It is Hunter's third career ITF singles title and first since 2019.

Olivia Gadecki finished runner-up in Burnie, helping the 20-year-old improve her ranking seven spots to a career-high world No.152.

Alexandra Bozovic is also at a new career-high this week, with the 23-year-old rising two spots to world No.302.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.35 -1 Daria Saville No.59 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.152 +7 Kimberly Birrell No.157 -7 Jaimee Fourlis No.163 +9 Priscilla Hon No.168 +6 Storm Hunter No.191 +54 Astra Sharma No.215 +4 Lizette Cabrera No.269 +12 Alexandra Bozovic No.302 +2

Men's doubles

Marc Polmans improves 50 spots to world No.176 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 25-year-old claimed his eighth career ATP Challenger doubles title last week in Burnie.

Polmans won the title alongside Max Purcell, who improves four spots to world No.58.

Tristan Schoolkate, a finalist in Burnie, jumps up 36 positions to world No.205, while 18-year-old Edward Winter makes his top 500 debut, rising 81 places to world No.498.

Dayne Kelly takes biggest mover honours, skyrocketing 224 spots to world No.650 after reaching the Burnie semifinals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Jason Kubler No.33 0 Rinky Hijikata No.35 0 John Peers No.37 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.38 +1 Matt Ebden No.45 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.46 +1 Max Purcell No.58 +4 Luke Saville No.76 -7 John-Patrick Smith No.94 -13 Andrew Harris No.131 0

Women's doubles

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 33-year-old improves 36 spots to world No.268 after recording a runner-up finish at the Burnie International. This returns Rodionova, who is back on tour after a six-month injury lay-off, to the Australian top 10.

Talia Gibson, an 18-year-old from Perth, rises 13 places to a career-high world No.213 after reaching the Burnie semifinals. While her partner, 23-year-old Petra Hule, rises 36 spots to a career-high world No.335.

Alexandra Bozovic is also at a new career-high, improving 13 places to world No.215.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.12 0 Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.132 -1 Astra Sharma No.150 -1 Daria Saville No.151 -1 Talia Gibson No.213 +13 Alexandra Bozovic No.215 +13 Alana Parnaby No.231 -7 Arina Rodionova No.268 +36

