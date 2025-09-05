- Biography
Biography
On Court
- 12/u Australian grass-court champion 2017
- National 14/u doubles champion 2018
- Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic
- Was a finalist at both 14/u Australian grass-court and clay-court championships in 2018
- In 2019, was 14/u Australian clay-court champion and national 16/u doubles champion
- Made ATP debut at the Adelaide International 2020, in the qualifying event
- In 2021, won Gallipoli Youth Cup, Victorian Junior Clay-court International and Adelaide Junior International
- Played first professional tournament overseas in Monastir, Tunisia in November 2021; won three rounds of qualifying and then first-round main-draw match
- Debuted on the ATP rankings in December 2021
- Selected as a Davis Cup team ‘orange boy’ for Australia’s qualifier against Hungary in Sydney in February 2022
- Reached first ITF Futures quarterfinal in Champaign, Illinois in September 2022; cracked the top 1,000 as a result
- Won first Australian Pro Tour title in Traralgon in November 2022.
Off Court
- Grew up in Glenelg, South Australia and started playing age five
- Favourite players are Jordan Thompson and Dominic Thiem
- Favourite hobbies are watching sport and listening to music
- A fan of the Dallas Cowboys and North Melbourne Kangaroos
- Named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|20
|Born
|15 September 2004
|Birth Place
|Glenelg, SA
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2023
|746
|2022
|670
Gallery
Edward Winter Australian Open qualifying 2022
Edward Winter in action on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park
Edward Winter Australian Open doubles 2025
Edward Winter during round 1 doubles on Court 3 at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Australian Open doubles 2024
John Millman and Edward Winter play Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden on Court 3 during the 2024 Australian Open
Edward Winter qualifying Canberra Tennis Centre 2024
Edward Winter during qualifying at Canberra Tennis Centre in Canberra
Millman Winter Australian Open doubles 2024
John Millman and Edward Winter play Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Marcelo Demonliner of Brazil at Court 6 during the 2024 Australian Open
