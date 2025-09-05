Edward Winter

australian-flag

Australia

active

There's a little bit of pressure (being the No.1 seed), but I don't really focus on that too much. It's just a number.

Edward Winter, 3 Dec 2018
Edward Winter playing tennis

Biography

On Court

  • 12/u Australian grass-court champion 2017
  • National 14/u doubles champion 2018
  • Represented Australia at the 2018 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic
  • Was a finalist at both 14/u Australian grass-court and clay-court championships in 2018
  • In 2019, was 14/u Australian clay-court champion and national 16/u doubles champion
  • Made ATP debut at the Adelaide International 2020, in the qualifying event
  • In 2021, won Gallipoli Youth Cup, Victorian Junior Clay-court International and Adelaide Junior International
  • Played first professional tournament overseas in Monastir, Tunisia in November 2021; won three rounds of qualifying and then first-round main-draw match
  • Debuted on the ATP rankings in December 2021
  • Selected as a Davis Cup team ‘orange boy’ for Australia’s qualifier against Hungary in Sydney in February 2022
  • Reached first ITF Futures quarterfinal in Champaign, Illinois in September 2022; cracked the top 1,000 as a result
  • Won first Australian Pro Tour title in Traralgon in November 2022.

Off Court

  • Grew up in Glenelg, South Australia and started playing age five
  • Favourite players are Jordan Thompson and Dominic Thiem
  • Favourite hobbies are watching sport and listening to music
  • A fan of the Dallas Cowboys and North Melbourne Kangaroos
  • Named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age20
Born15 September 2004
Birth PlaceGlenelg, SA
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2023746
2022670

Gallery