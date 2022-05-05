Social round-up: Engagements, titles and special insights

This week's social round-up begins with some exciting news for James Duckworth, who has announced his engagement:

Li Tu is celebrating after winning his first professional title on clay in Egypt:

Rinky Hijikata enjoyed a career-best run at ATP Challenger level in Mexico:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her life on tour:

Follow @Ajlatom as she trains in Madrid on the latest episode of #MyTennisLife. pic.twitter.com/UZ3h3W7ecl — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 30, 2022





While Daria Saville revealed how she packs for tournaments:

I just made a YouTube video about what I pack going to tournaments! And there is a little hack on how to avoid missing your rackets. So check it out https://t.co/hhleww11vH https://t.co/DZNPbbzmM4 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) April 29, 2022





Thanasi Kokkinakis is ready for the European clay:

Ellen Perez is all about the good vibes in Madrid:

Maddison Inglis is trying to keep dry in Spain:

While Kimberly Birrell is enjoying the sunshine in Tunisia:

Closer to home, Dylan Alcott and Darren Cahill crossed paths at Sydney Airport:

Always a pleasure to see you legend! https://t.co/jCOOUfJQoS — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) May 1, 2022





And ICYMI, our Australian team won gold at an ITF men's seniors event in Florida:

🥇 First place in Florida ☝️



Huge congrats to our Men's 65 team for taking out gold at the @ITFTennis Super Seniors Britannia Cup!



Results: https://t.co/2lUUzvDq7B#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/Ci9jqD1HKg — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 30, 2022





Three Australian junior teams qualified for prestigious international teams finals too:

The future is bright ✨



Three Australian national junior teams secure their spots in the Junior @DavisCup, Junior @BJKCup and World Junior finals 🇦🇺#GoAussies — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 4, 2022





