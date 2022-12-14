Dylan Alcott

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- In juniors, peaked at wheelchair tennis world No.4 in February 2008
- In 2011, was a recipient for the Order of Australia Medal
- Offered a wildcard entry at Australian Open 2014 into the quads draw
- Rose to quad wheelchair world No.1 in March 2014
- Won his first Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2015; also won at the US Open in 2015
- Won the prestigious Newcombe Medal at the Australian Tennis Awards in 2016
- Is a seven-time Australian Open quad wheelchair singles champion
- Completed a Grand Slam in quad wheelchair doubles in 2019, winning all four major titles for the season
- Became first male player to complete a Golden Slam in 2021, sweeping the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and Paralympic Games quad wheelchair singles titles
- Retired from tennis after finishing runner-up in the Australian Open 2022 quad singles.
Off Court
- Studied commerce at the University of Melbourne
- Represented Australia in wheelchair basketball at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Paralympic Games, winning a gold and silver medal
- Works as a motivational speaker, inspiring the youth of today to change the way that they perceive people with disabilities
- Aspires to work in mainstream media as a television presenter; believes added media coverage will speak volumes for people with disabilities, giving them added exposure which they deserve
- Loves music festivals; has become world famous for his ‘wheelchair crowd-surfing’
- Won the TV Week Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2019
- Named Australian of the Year for 2022.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2022
Victorian Open
2021
Victorian Open, Australian Open, Roland Garros, Toyota Open International De L'ile de Re, Wimbledon, Tokyo Paralympic Games, US Open
2020
Tweed Heads International, Australian Open, US Open, French Riviera Open, Roland Garros
2019
Bendigo Open, Australian Open, Japan Open, French Open, Wimbledon
2018
Sydney International, Australian Open, Cajun Classic, World Team Cup, US Open, Wheelchair Tennis Masters
2017
Sydney International, Australian Open, Japan Open
2016
Queensland Wheelchair Tennis Open, Apia International Sydney, Australian Open, Johannesburg, South African Open, Japan Open, Open de France, British Open, Rio 2016 Paralympics
2015
Queensland Wheelchair Tennis Open, Sydney International Wheelchair Tennis Open, Australian Open, Pensacola Open, Japan Open, BNP Paribas Open de France, Belgian Open, US Open
2009
Sydney International
Finals
2022
Australian Open
2020
US Open
2019
US Open
2018
Japan Open
2015
Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open, Cajun Classic, British Open, Swiss Open Starling Hotel Geneva
2014
Queensland Wheelchair Tennis Open, Perry New Zealand Wheelchair Tennis Open, Australian Open, Fab-U-Life USTA/ITF Desert Classic, Cajun Classic, Pensacola Open
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|34
|Born
|4 December 1990
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Australia
|Lives
|Melbourne, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Francois Vogelsberger
Gallery
Dylan Alcott Australian Open wheelchair final 2022
Dylan Alcott competing during the Wheelchair Men's Final of the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park
Dylan Alcott Australian Open wheelchair final 2022
Dylan Alcott during the final of the men's Australian Open wheelchair on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park
Dylan Alcott Australian Open wheelchair final 2022
Dylan Alcott in action during the Men's Quad Wheelchair Final of the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park
Dylan Alcott night with Novak Australian Open 2025
Dylan Alcott during A Night with Novak on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park
