Ranking movers: Saville, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios continue resurgences

Daria Saville, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are among the biggest movers in the latest world rankings.

Monday 04 April 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 25: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia returns a shot to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during the 2022 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Men's singles

There are seven Australians inside the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the elite category after his fourth-round run at Miami, propelling him up eight positions to world No.94.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also made the fourth round at the Miami Open, pushing him up 12 spots to world No.85. It is the 25-year-old's highest ranking since January 2016.

Alex de Minaur remains Australia's top-ranked man at world No.25, improving three positions after reaching the third round in Miami.

In other rankings news, Jason Kubler is back inside the world's top 200 after rising 12 spots to world No.194. It follows the 28-year-old claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Canberra.

Rinky Hijikata is at a new career-high, jumping up 48 positions to world No.260 after winning consecutive ITF tournaments in California.

Tristan Schoolkate has achieved a new career-high ranking as well. After a finals appearance at Canberra, the 21-year-old moves up 76 spots to world No.504.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.25+3
James DuckworthNo.71-9
John MillmanNo.75-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.83-5
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.85+12
Nick KyrgiosNo.94+8
Alexei PopyrinNo.99-7
Aleksandar VukicNo.127-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.1530
Max PurcellNo.164-1
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is the new top-ranked Australian woman.

The 28-year-old sits at world No.39, the highest position for an Australian after retiring Ash Barty was officially removed from the WTA Tour women's singles rankings today.

Daria Saville takes biggest mover honours this week, rising 120 places to world No.129 after advancing to the Miami Open quarterfinals. It is the former world No.20's highest ranking since September 2019.

Olivia Gadecki is at a new career-high of No.167, rising 35 spots after reaching three finals from her past four Australian Pro Tour appearances.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.390
Astra SharmaNo.92+4
Maddison InglisNo.123+3
Daria SavilleNo.129+120
Storm SandersNo.161-5
Olivia GadeckiNo.167+35
Arina RodionovaNo.180+2
Lizette CabreraNo.186-1
Ellen PerezNo.200-4
Seone MendezNo.203-5
Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios makes his top-30 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Kyrgios sits at world No.29, rising eight places after advancing to the Miami Open semifinals last week.

His doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis is also at a new career-high, improving nine spots to world No.33.

There are currently five Australian men inside the world's top 40.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.100
Nick KyrgiosNo.29+8
Max PurcellNo.30-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.33+9
Matthew EbdenNo.39+1
Luke SavilleNo.61-5
John-Patrick SmithNo.98+1
Matt ReidNo.99-5
Alex de MinaurNo.136+2
Marc PolmansNo.156-2
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders is at a career-high world No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Olivia Tjandramulia has also set a new personal best this week, rising one spot to world No.141.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.12-1
Storm SandersNo.16+2
Ellen PerezNo.45-1
Arina RodionovaNo.89+2
Astra SharmaNo.123-1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.141+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.222-10
Destanee AiavaNo.241+6
Olivia GadeckiNo.244-2
Lizette CabreraNo.245-26

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: The clay-court swing begins

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!