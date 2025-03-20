Nick Kyrgios

australian-flag

Australia

active

It’s been a long journey, even just to get to the start line of matches and be scared even to be able to finish them. To come up and get a win and feel like I belong again, it’s pretty special.

Nick Kyrgios, 20 Mar 2025
nick-kyrgios-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • started playing tennis at the age of four
  • goal is to be the No.1 player in the world
  • feels the best thing about tennis is the challenges one must overcome to succeed
  • tennis idol is Roger Federer
  • won the Australian Open 2013 boys’ junior title by defeating compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the final
  • reached ITF world No.1 junior ranking in January 2013
  • won the Wimbledon 2013 boys’ doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • made Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2013 against Poland in Warsaw for a World Group Play-off tie; combined with Chris Guccione in the live doubles rubber
  • breakout performance came at Wimbledon 2014, where he reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard and broke into the top 100 (at No.66)
  • in the second round at Wimbledon in 2014, saved nine match points to defeat 13th seed Richard Gasquet
  • his defeat of Rafael Nadal in the fourth round made him the first teenager to defeat a world No.1 at a Grand Slam since Nadal beat Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semifinals of 2005
  • his between-the-legs “hot-shot” from his Wimbledon triumph over Nadal quickly recorded over one million views on YouTube
  • reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Australian Open 2015, beating Andreas Seppi in a fifth-set epic in the last 16
  • reached first career ATP final at Estoril Open in May 2015; fell to Gasquet in the title match
  • captured first ATP title at Marseille in February 2016, beating top 10 opponents Gasquet and Tomas Berdych and former US Open champion Marin Cilic en route to the trophy
  • by beating Novak Djokovic in the Acapulco 74quarterfinals in 2017, became just the second player in history (after Lleyton Hewitt) to beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in his first meeting with each
  • donated $200 for each ace hit during the Australian summer in 2020 to bushfire relief support. His donation tallied $33,800
  • Won Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Advanced to his first Grand Slam singles final as an unseeded world No.40 at Wimbledon 2022, where he lost to top seed Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Off Court

  • he is of both Greek and Malaysian descent; father George is Greek, while mother Norlaila is Malaysian
  • youngest of three children, behind brother Christos and sister Halimah
  • at age 14, made the choice to pursue tennis ahead of basketball
  • he still enjoys both watching and playing basketball; he supports Boston Celtics in the NBA
  • enjoys playing Xbox; he sometimes even takes his Xbox with him to tournaments overseas
  • established the NK Foundation to support underprivileged youth

Titles/Finals

Titles

2022 Washington ATP

2019 Acapulco ATP, Washington ATP

2018 Brisbane ATP

2016 Marseille ATP, Atlanta ATP, Tokyo ATP

2014 Savannah Challenger, Sarasota Challenger, Nottingham Challenger

2013 Sydney Challenger, China F3 ITF

Finals

2017 Cincinnati ATP, Beijing ATP

2015 Estoril ATP

2013 China F2 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age30
Born27 April 1995
Birth placeCanberra, ACT
LivesWatson, ACT
Height189 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro since2013

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
202222
202192
202045
201930
201835
201721
201613
201530
201452
2013182
2012838

Latest news

Gallery