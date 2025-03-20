Nick Kyrgios

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- started playing tennis at the age of four
- goal is to be the No.1 player in the world
- feels the best thing about tennis is the challenges one must overcome to succeed
- tennis idol is Roger Federer
- won the Australian Open 2013 boys’ junior title by defeating compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the final
- reached ITF world No.1 junior ranking in January 2013
- won the Wimbledon 2013 boys’ doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis
- made Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2013 against Poland in Warsaw for a World Group Play-off tie; combined with Chris Guccione in the live doubles rubber
- breakout performance came at Wimbledon 2014, where he reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard and broke into the top 100 (at No.66)
- in the second round at Wimbledon in 2014, saved nine match points to defeat 13th seed Richard Gasquet
- his defeat of Rafael Nadal in the fourth round made him the first teenager to defeat a world No.1 at a Grand Slam since Nadal beat Roger Federer in the Roland Garros semifinals of 2005
- his between-the-legs “hot-shot” from his Wimbledon triumph over Nadal quickly recorded over one million views on YouTube
- reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at Australian Open 2015, beating Andreas Seppi in a fifth-set epic in the last 16
- reached first career ATP final at Estoril Open in May 2015; fell to Gasquet in the title match
- captured first ATP title at Marseille in February 2016, beating top 10 opponents Gasquet and Tomas Berdych and former US Open champion Marin Cilic en route to the trophy
- by beating Novak Djokovic in the Acapulco 74quarterfinals in 2017, became just the second player in history (after Lleyton Hewitt) to beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in his first meeting with each
- donated $200 for each ace hit during the Australian summer in 2020 to bushfire relief support. His donation tallied $33,800
- Won Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Advanced to his first Grand Slam singles final as an unseeded world No.40 at Wimbledon 2022, where he lost to top seed Novak Djokovic in four sets.
Off Court
- he is of both Greek and Malaysian descent; father George is Greek, while mother Norlaila is Malaysian
- youngest of three children, behind brother Christos and sister Halimah
- at age 14, made the choice to pursue tennis ahead of basketball
- he still enjoys both watching and playing basketball; he supports Boston Celtics in the NBA
- enjoys playing Xbox; he sometimes even takes his Xbox with him to tournaments overseas
- established the NK Foundation to support underprivileged youth
Titles/Finals
Titles
2022 Washington ATP
2019 Acapulco ATP, Washington ATP
2018 Brisbane ATP
2016 Marseille ATP, Atlanta ATP, Tokyo ATP
2014 Savannah Challenger, Sarasota Challenger, Nottingham Challenger
2013 Sydney Challenger, China F3 ITF
Finals
2017 Cincinnati ATP, Beijing ATP
2015 Estoril ATP
2013 China F2 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|30
|Born
|27 April 1995
|Birth place
|Canberra, ACT
|Lives
|Watson, ACT
|Height
|189 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro since
|2013
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2022
|22
|2021
|92
|2020
|45
|2019
|30
|2018
|35
|2017
|21
|2016
|13
|2015
|30
|2014
|52
|2013
|182
|2012
|838
Gallery
Nick Kyrgios Brisbane International 2024
Nick Kyrgios in action at the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane
Nick Kyrgios practice Australian Open 2023
Nick Kyrgios during practice ahead of the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios practice Pat Rafter Arena 2024
Nick Kyrgios during practice at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane
Nick Kyrgios signs autographs Australian Open 2025
Nick Kyrgios signs autographs for fans after a practice session at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Australian Open Men's Doubles Final Trophy Ceremony 2022
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis with Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell pose with their trophies after the men's doubles final on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park
Nick Kyrgios photoshoot
Nick Kyrgios behind the scenes at Melbourne Park
