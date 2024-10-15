Ashleigh Barty

- Biography
Biography
Career highlights
- Started playing tennis at age five
- Won the Wimbledon girls’ singles title in 2011 at age 15, beating Irina Khromacheva in the final
- Made her WTA debut at the Brisbane International in 2012
- Secured a wildcard for her first Grand Slam event, the 2012 Australian Open
- Won her maiden ITF Futures Pro Tour title on home soil in Sydney in 2012, following up with wins in Mildura and Nottingham
- Stepped away from tennis in late 2014; briefly pursued a career in cricket, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the women’s Big Bash League
- Made a singles comeback in late May 2016 after a 21-month hiatus; went 11-2 in her first two events on grass in Eastbourne (ITF $50,000) and Nottingham (WTA)
- Came from qualifying to win her first WTA title in Kuala Lumpur in March 2017
- Cracked the top 100 on 6 March 2017, at world No.92
- Won her second WTA title at the Nottingham Open in June 2018
- Won her first Grand Slam title with American CoCo Vandeweghe in the US Open doubles, September 2018
- Won her first WTA Premier Mandatory title at the Miami Open in March 2019, a result that saw her crack the world’s top 10
- Won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in June 2019
- Reached a career-high singles ranking of world No.1 on 24 June, 2019, becoming just the second Australian woman to reach No.1 after Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.
- Received ‘The Don’ award in October 2019 and again in 2022, after being recognised as the Australian sports star who most inspired the nation in those years.
- Also topped the Australian Financial Review’s list of the ‘most culturally powerful Australians’ in 2019
- Ended the 2019 season as world No.1, the first Australian female player in WTA rankings history to top the season-ending rankings.
- Earned US$11.3 million in 2019, the most prize money ever earned by an Australian player, male or female, in a single season.
- Career goal was to achieve a top-10 ranking
- Favourite shot is the forehand and favourite surface is grass
- Person she most admires is former world No.1 Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley
- Won the ladies’ singles title at Wimbledon 2021, becoming the first Australian to do so since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980
- Made Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition with John Peers
- In 2022, became the first Australian in 44 years to win an Australian Open singles title, sweeping through the draw without dropping a set for her third Grand Slam singles trophy
- Announced her retirement in March 2022, while ranked No.1 and the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.
On Court
- Parents are Rob and Josie; older sisters Sara and Ali
- Married long-time partner Garry Kissick in July 2022
- Hobbies include fishing, reading and playing computer games.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2022 Australian Open, Adelaide WTA
2021 Wimbledon, Melbourne WTA, Miami WTA, Stuttgart WTA, Cincinnati WTA
202o Adelaide WTA
2019 Miami WTA, French Open, Birmingham WTA, WTA Finals
2018 Nottingham WTA, US Open doubles (w/Vandeweghe), WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai
2017 Kuala Lumpur WTA
2012 Sydney ITF, Mildura ITF, Nottingham ITF, Traralgon ITF
Finals
2021 Madrid WTA
2019 Sydney WTA, Beijing WTA
2018 Sydney WTA
2017 Birmingham WTA, Wuhan WTA
2012 Ipswich ITF, Esperance ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|24 April 1996
|Birth place
|Ipswich, Queensland
|Lives
|Springfield, Queensland
|Height
|163cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Craig Tyzzer
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2021
|1
|2020
|1
|2019
|1
|2018
|15
|2017
|17
|2016
|325
|2014
|218
|2013
|164
|2012
|195
|2011
|669
Latest news
Gallery
Ash Barty celebrates
Ash Barty holding her trophy after winning the Australian Open.
Ashleigh Barty with Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Uluru
Ashleigh Barty poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Uluru in the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia on February 25, 2022.
Ashleigh Barty in 2022 Australian Open Final
Ashleigh Barty in action during the Women’s Singles Final at the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open
Ashleigh Barty runs for a backhand during Round 4 on Rod Laver Arena at the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Ashleigh Barty celebrates at the 2022 Australian Open
Ashleigh Barty celebrating a win during Round 3 on Rod Laver Arena at the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open
Ashleigh Barty in action during Round 3 on Rod Laver Arena at the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
