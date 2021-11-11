Social round-up: Dylan Alcott named Victorian of the Year

It's certainly been a big week for world No.1 Dylan Alcott, who announced on Tuesday he will retire after Australian Open 2022:

Wow. What a day. Thank you to everyone for all the incredible messages. I feel extremely grateful for all the love and support. I wasn’t sure how I would feel once I announced my upcoming retirement at the 2022 @australianopen - but now I’ve done it, I’m ready for 1 more crack xx pic.twitter.com/oqOihVKcbP — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 9, 2021





Alcott's doubles partner Heath Davidson led the congratulations:

Dylan Alcott has also been announced as the Victorian Australian of the Year:

Congratulations to @dylanalcott OAM, Gaye Hamilton, Ahmed Hassan and Leo op den Brouw, the amazing recipients of the 2022 VIC #AusoftheYear Awards! You can read more about them our website 👉https://t.co/lVPEFZeORf

​

​​@YAY_Org

​@victoriauninews pic.twitter.com/ryp98Oi9ti — AusoftheYearAwards (@ausoftheyear) November 10, 2021





Congratulations Dylan, what an achievement! This puts him in contention to win the coveted Australian of the Year honour too.

Now onto the rest of this week's social round-up ...

Our other world No.1, Ash Barty, is preparing for the Australian summer:

Ash Barty isn't hiding her desire to reign supreme at Melbourne Park in January, saying it's now her number one priority.



And with her Open preparations about to ramp up, she's been trying her hand at coaching. @cstanaway #9News pic.twitter.com/GHn2VVmaNf — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 8, 2021





The 2021 season is not over yet for Sam Stosur, who is competing at the WTA Finals in Mexico this week:

Stosur's Aussie coach Rennae Stubbs is excited for the week ahead:

We are ready for a great week here in @WTAFinals Guadalajara 🇲🇽 🏆@bambamsam30 @zhangshuai121 pic.twitter.com/sbs5eoJcvF — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) November 9, 2021





James Duckworth made his debut in the world's top 50 this week, following a career-best performance at ATP Masters 1000 level:

James Duckworth got plenty of support from peers, including Lizette Cabrera and Luke Saville, during his thrilling quarterfinal run in Paris:

🦆 — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) November 4, 2021









After a semifinal appearance at the Billie Jean King Cup, the Australian team is feeling proud of its efforts. Debutante Ellen Perez certainly enjoyed her week:

Australian team members Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic found time for some sight-seeing:

Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis is happy to be home after eight months on the road:

Travelling all year makes you realise just how good Australia is😍 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) November 9, 2021





So too is Luke Saville, who achieved a new career-high doubles ranking at world No.23 this week:

Li Tu is recharging after collecting four ITF singles and two ITF doubles titles in his comeback season:

ICYMI, the Racquets and Red Dust program is promoting tennis in the Northern Territory:

"When we run the program and they know that Anzac’s coming, our attendance doubles.”



With a focus on developing sustainable and meaningful relationships, the Racquets and Red Dust program provides opportunities through tennis for Indigenous youth in the Northern Territory. pic.twitter.com/IIO6au1ctF — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 8, 2021





