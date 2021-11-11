Social round-up: Dylan Alcott named Victorian of the Year

It's certainly been a big week for world No.1 Dylan Alcott, who announced on Tuesday he will retire after Australian Open 2022:
Alcott's doubles partner Heath Davidson led the congratulations:
Dylan Alcott has also been announced as the Victorian Australian of the Year:
Congratulations Dylan, what an achievement! This puts him in contention to win the coveted Australian of the Year honour too.
Now onto the rest of this week's social round-up ...
Our other world No.1, Ash Barty, is preparing for the Australian summer:
The 2021 season is not over yet for Sam Stosur, who is competing at the WTA Finals in Mexico this week:
Stosur's Aussie coach Rennae Stubbs is excited for the week ahead:
James Duckworth made his debut in the world's top 50 this week, following a career-best performance at ATP Masters 1000 level:
James Duckworth got plenty of support from peers, including Lizette Cabrera and Luke Saville, during his thrilling quarterfinal run in Paris:
After a semifinal appearance at the Billie Jean King Cup, the Australian team is feeling proud of its efforts. Debutante Ellen Perez certainly enjoyed her week:
Australian team members Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic found time for some sight-seeing:
Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis is happy to be home after eight months on the road:
So too is Luke Saville, who achieved a new career-high doubles ranking at world No.23 this week:
Li Tu is recharging after collecting four ITF singles and two ITF doubles titles in his comeback season:
ICYMI, the Racquets and Red Dust program is promoting tennis in the Northern Territory:
