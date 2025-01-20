Luke Saville

australian-flag

Australia

active

Representing my country is probably the thing I'm most proud of because I'm so patriotic about Australia.

Luke Saville, 20 Jan 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Began hitting tennis balls against a wall aged three
  • Family relocated from the country to the city so he could train with quality coaches and hitting partners
  • At age 10, started to believe he could make it as a professional player
  • Member of the victorious Australian Junior Davis Cup team in 2009
  • Awarded the Burr Medal for the best male player in South Australia in 2010
  • Claimed the Don Turnbull Trophy for being the state’s best under-18 player in 2010
  • Won the junior Wimbledon title in 2011
  • Won the Australian Open boys’ singles title in 2012
  • Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles title at the Thailand FI in Bangkok in 2012
  • Member of the Australian Institute of Sport Pro Tour Program in 2012
  • Tennis heroes are Rafael Nadal because he leaves absolutely nothing on the court and Roger Federer, who has so much talent it’s scary
  • Ambition is to reach his full potential and know at the end of his career that he achieved everything he could. Top 10 or better would be unbelievable.
  • Strengths are his game from the back of the court, particularly his forehand wing
  • Feels his game most closely resembles that of Mardy Fish
  • Toughest opponent he’s ever faced is Grigor Dimitrov
  • One match he wishes he could replay was the 2012 Wimbledon junior singles final; Saville lost 7-5 6-4 to Canada’s Filip Peliwo
  • Dream tennis scenario would be to defeat Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena in the opening round of the Australian Open
  • Ultimate professional goals are to play Davis Cup for Australia and to rank inside the ATP top 10
  • Made Australian Open 2020 men’s doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Max Purcell

Off Court

  • Favourite meal is steak with mashed potato and vegetables
  • Hobbies are most sports, movies and relaxing with family and friends
  • His family, parents Mick, a construction manager, mother, Judy, brother, Troy, and sister, Kate, all play
  • Married to fellow Australian player Daria Saville (nee Gavrilova)
  • Best piece of advice he’s received is to enjoy the journey – there are many ups and downs, so cherish the ups
  • Would have been a golfer had he not followed a career in tennis

Titles/Finals

Titles

2015 USA F24 ITF

2014 Port Pirie F2 ITF, Mildura F3 ITF, Glen Iris F5 ITF

2013 Sydney F10 ITF

2012 Thailand F1 ITF, Cairns F5 ITF

2019 Brisbane ITF

2018 Renmark F1 ITF

2015 Manchester Challenger, Brisbane F9 ITF, Canberra Challenger

2014 Happy Valley F1 ITF

2013 USA F10 ITF, Thailand F4 ITF

2012 Traralgon F11 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age31
Born1 February 1994
Birth PlaceAdelaide, South Australia
LivesAdelaide, South Australia
Height184 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGrant Doyle
Pro Since2008

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023306
2022584
2021632
2020367
2019325
2018477
2017518
2016267
2015187
2014158
2013440
2012343
20111180
20101361
20091664

