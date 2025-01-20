Luke Saville

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began hitting tennis balls against a wall aged three
- Family relocated from the country to the city so he could train with quality coaches and hitting partners
- At age 10, started to believe he could make it as a professional player
- Member of the victorious Australian Junior Davis Cup team in 2009
- Awarded the Burr Medal for the best male player in South Australia in 2010
- Claimed the Don Turnbull Trophy for being the state’s best under-18 player in 2010
- Won the junior Wimbledon title in 2011
- Won the Australian Open boys’ singles title in 2012
- Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles title at the Thailand FI in Bangkok in 2012
- Member of the Australian Institute of Sport Pro Tour Program in 2012
- Tennis heroes are Rafael Nadal because he leaves absolutely nothing on the court and Roger Federer, who has so much talent it’s scary
- Ambition is to reach his full potential and know at the end of his career that he achieved everything he could. Top 10 or better would be unbelievable.
- Strengths are his game from the back of the court, particularly his forehand wing
- Feels his game most closely resembles that of Mardy Fish
- Toughest opponent he’s ever faced is Grigor Dimitrov
- One match he wishes he could replay was the 2012 Wimbledon junior singles final; Saville lost 7-5 6-4 to Canada’s Filip Peliwo
- Dream tennis scenario would be to defeat Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena in the opening round of the Australian Open
- Ultimate professional goals are to play Davis Cup for Australia and to rank inside the ATP top 10
- Made Australian Open 2020 men’s doubles final as a wildcard pairing with Max Purcell
Off Court
- Favourite meal is steak with mashed potato and vegetables
- Hobbies are most sports, movies and relaxing with family and friends
- His family, parents Mick, a construction manager, mother, Judy, brother, Troy, and sister, Kate, all play
- Married to fellow Australian player Daria Saville (nee Gavrilova)
- Best piece of advice he’s received is to enjoy the journey – there are many ups and downs, so cherish the ups
- Would have been a golfer had he not followed a career in tennis
Titles/Finals
Titles
2015 USA F24 ITF
2014 Port Pirie F2 ITF, Mildura F3 ITF, Glen Iris F5 ITF
2013 Sydney F10 ITF
2012 Thailand F1 ITF, Cairns F5 ITF
2019 Brisbane ITF
2018 Renmark F1 ITF
2015 Manchester Challenger, Brisbane F9 ITF, Canberra Challenger
2014 Happy Valley F1 ITF
2013 USA F10 ITF, Thailand F4 ITF
2012 Traralgon F11 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|31
|Born
|1 February 1994
|Birth Place
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Lives
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Height
|184 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Grant Doyle
|Pro Since
|2008
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|306
|2022
|584
|2021
|632
|2020
|367
|2019
|325
|2018
|477
|2017
|518
|2016
|267
|2015
|187
|2014
|158
|2013
|440
|2012
|343
|2011
|1180
|2010
|1361
|2009
|1664