Social round-up: Tour updates and baby news

It's been an exciting week for many of our Australian players ...
Let's begin this week's social round-up in Monte-Carlo, where John Millman scored his biggest win in seven months:
Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are through to the doubles quarterfinals in Charleston, where apparently the bubble tea is good:
Astra Sharma is showing impressive form in Charleston too:
Meanwhile, a determined Ajla Tomljanovic is keeping her eyes on the prize:
Dylan Alcott is working hard with more Paralympic Games gold in his sights:
Nick Kyrgios is scaling new heights in Sydney:
Destanee Aiava has been training in Brisbane:
Todd Woodbridge helped launch the Australian Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park:
Lleyton and Bec Hewitt were in Canberra to watch their son Cruz claim the 12/u Australian Claycourt Championships:
> READ: National junior champions crowned in Canberra
And in some special news, Sam Groth became a father this week. His twins share their birthday with Thanasi Kokkinakis (who just turned 25):
