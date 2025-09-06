Force for Good program takes off across Australia

Tennis legend John Millman joined around 250 primary school students on court in Brisbane to celebrate the national rollout of a new initiative supporting disadvantaged youth through sport.

The Australian Tennis Foundation and Emirates have partnered to deliver the ‘Force for Good’ program – an initiative backed by a $2.25 million investment from Emirates over five years. The program aims to inspire brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people through tennis.

The event held at Pat Rafter Arena was the Schools Future Fit Program, delivered by Youth of Tomorrow with funding from the Force for Good initiative.

Around 250 students took part in tennis activities led by qualified coaches. They tried POP and pickleball for the first time and joined preventative mental health workshops.

The Force for Good program is being rolled out across five Australian cities Emirates serves with flights – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, targeting children and young people who may otherwise not have the opportunity to engage with the sport.

Over the next five years, it will deliver free tennis programs in these cities, helping young people build physical skills, resilience, teamwork and social connection.

“We’re proud to partner with the ATF, Emirates and Tennis Queensland to deliver a fully funded program to schools that need it most, supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of young people,” Chief Executive Officer of Youth of Tomorrow, Umit Oraloglu, said.

“We are excited to join forces with Emirates to support social impact initiatives across Australia. Through this collaboration, we can break down barriers and provide young people with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Executive Director, Australian Tennis Foundation, Vicki Reid said.

“Emirates is passionate about giving back to the communities we serve. For us – Force for Good is more than just about sport – it’s about offering pathways for young children to develop physical skills, build social connections, and enhance mental wellbeing.” Emirates Regional Sales Manager, Dean Cleaver said.

“Tennis has the power to bring people together and create lasting change. It’s incredible to see the joy and connection these kids experience when they’re given the chance to play,” added former world No.33 and Australian Tennis Foundation ambassador John Millman added.

In 2025 alone, the Emirates’ Force for Good program in partnership with ATF will support around 3000 disadvantaged children and young people in gaining access to tennis across 11 community initiatives.

It will involve more than 60 schools, clubs and community courts.

About the Australian Tennis Foundation

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is dedicated to inspiring brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people through tennis.

As the official charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, we use tennis as a vehicle to reduce social disadvantage and increase social cohesion.

Since 2021, the ATF has provided 125,000 hours of joy to over 30,000 kids and families facing adversity.

