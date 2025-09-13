Lleyton Hewitt

- Biography
On Court
- Played football until the age 13, however, decided to pursue a tennis career.
- Ranked No.1 Australian in the Under-18 division in 1996.
- Captured the Under-18 Australian National Grasscourt title in 1996.
- Qualified for the 1997 Australian Open aged 15 years and 11 months, the youngest in the tournament’s history.
- Won the 1998 Adelaide ATP event, becoming the lowest ranked winner in ATP history to do so at world No.550.
- Member of the Australian 1999 Davis Cup winning team that defeated France 3-2 in the final.
- Finished 2000 as the No.1 ranked Australian.
- First teenager to qualify for the Tennis Masters Cup in 2000.
- Won his first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2000 US Open.
- Youngest player, and first Australian, to finish the year ranked No.1 on the ATP World Rankings in 2001.
- Claimed his career-best sixth title of year at the Tennis Masters Cup in Sydney in 2001.
- Won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2001, defeating Pete Sampras in straight sets in the final.
- Secured his maiden Wimbledon crown, defeating Argentinean David Nalbandian in the 2002 final.
- Won four ATP titles in 2004, including the 20th of his career at the Sydney International.
- Reached his first Australian Open final in 2005, losing to Marat Safin in four sets.
- Represented Australia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
- Took three months off to recover from a hip ailment following his third-round exit from Australian Open 2010.
- Claimed the 2010 Halle title in Germany, defeating Roger Federer in the final.
- Represented Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.
- Has won more Davis Cup rubbers than any other Australian Davis Cup player.
- Defeated Roger Federer in Brisbane International 2014 final.
Off Court
- Favourite food is Japanese.
- Favourite band is Cold Chisel.
- Enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
- Married his wife Rebecca in 2005. They have three children.
- One day hopes to captain the Australian Davis Cup team.
- Devout Adelaide Crows fan and his sporting hero is Tyson Edwards of the Crows. Plays Australian Rules recreationally.
- Good friend of Aussie golfers Greg Norman and Aaron Baddeley.
- Caddied for Greg Norman at Australian PGA event.
- Supports many children’s charitable foundations in Australia.
- His father, Glynn, is a former Aussie Rules Football player and his mother, Cherilyn, was a physical education teacher.
- Has one younger sister, Jaslyn, who was No.1 junior in Australia in 2000.
- Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (Class of 2021) in 2022.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2014 Brisbane International, Newport
2010 Halle
2009 Houston
2007 Las Vegas
2006 London/Queen’s Club
2005 Sydney
2004 Long Island, Washington, Rotterdam, Sydney
2003 Indian Wells, Scottsdale
2002 Tennis Master Cup, Wimbledon, London/Queen’s Club, Indian Wells, San Jose
2001 Tennis Masters Cup, Tokyo, US Open,‘s-Hertogenbosch, London/Queen’s Club, Sydney
2000 London/Queen’s Club, Scottsdale, Sydney, Adelaide
1999 Delray Beach
1998 Adelaide, Perth Challenger
Finals
2013 Newport
2012 Newport
2006 Las Vegas, San Jose
2005 Indian Well, Australian Open
2004 Tennis Masters Cup, US Open, Cincinnati
2003 Los Angeles
2002 Paris, Cincinnati
2000 Stuttgart
1999 Lyon, Scottsdale, Adelaide
1998 Hong Kong Challenger
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|44
|Born
|24 February 1981
|Birth Place
|Adelaide, Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Height
|180 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2021
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2014
|50
|2013
|60
|2012
|83
|2011
|187
|2010
|54
|2009
|22
|2008
|67
|2007
|21
|2006
|20
|2005
|4
|2004
|3
|2003
|17
|2002
|1
|2001
|1
|2000
|7
|1999
|22
|1998
|113
|1997
|722