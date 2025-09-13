Lleyton Hewitt

That's the best I've ever hit the ball and to have beaten Guga in his backyard in straight sets in these conditions with 12,000 people booing you is an unbelievable feeling.

Lleyton Hewitt, 30 May 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Played football until the age 13, however, decided to pursue a tennis career.
  • Ranked No.1 Australian in the Under-18 division in 1996.
  • Captured the Under-18 Australian National Grasscourt title in 1996.
  • Qualified for the 1997 Australian Open aged 15 years and 11 months, the youngest in the tournament’s history.
  • Won the 1998 Adelaide ATP event, becoming the lowest ranked winner in ATP history to do so at world No.550.
  • Member of the Australian 1999 Davis Cup winning team that defeated France 3-2 in the final.
  • Finished 2000 as the No.1 ranked Australian.
  • First teenager to qualify for the Tennis Masters Cup in 2000.
  • Won his first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2000 US Open.
  • Youngest player, and first Australian, to finish the year ranked No.1 on the ATP World Rankings in 2001.
  • Claimed his career-best sixth title of year at the Tennis Masters Cup in Sydney in 2001.
  • Won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2001, defeating Pete Sampras in straight sets in the final.
  • Secured his maiden Wimbledon crown, defeating Argentinean David Nalbandian in the 2002 final.
  • Won four ATP titles in 2004, including the 20th of his career at the Sydney International.
  • Reached his first Australian Open final in 2005, losing to Marat Safin in four sets.
  • Represented Australia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
  • Took three months off to recover from a hip ailment following his third-round exit from Australian Open 2010.
  • Claimed the 2010 Halle title in Germany, defeating Roger Federer in the final.
  • Represented Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.
  • Has won more Davis Cup rubbers than any other Australian Davis Cup player.
  • Defeated Roger Federer in Brisbane International 2014 final.

Off Court

  • Favourite food is Japanese.
  • Favourite band is Cold Chisel.
  • Enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
  • Married his wife Rebecca in 2005. They have three children.
  • One day hopes to captain the Australian Davis Cup team.
  • Devout Adelaide Crows fan and his sporting hero is Tyson Edwards of the Crows. Plays Australian Rules recreationally.
  • Good friend of Aussie golfers Greg Norman and Aaron Baddeley.
  • Caddied for Greg Norman at Australian PGA event.
  • Supports many children’s charitable foundations in Australia.
  • His father, Glynn, is a former Aussie Rules Football player and his mother, Cherilyn, was a physical education teacher.
  • Has one younger sister, Jaslyn, who was No.1 junior in Australia in 2000.
  • Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (Class of 2021) in 2022.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2014 Brisbane International, Newport

2010 Halle

2009 Houston

2007 Las Vegas

2006 London/Queen’s Club

2005 Sydney

2004 Long Island, Washington, Rotterdam, Sydney

2003 Indian Wells, Scottsdale

2002 Tennis Master Cup, Wimbledon, London/Queen’s Club, Indian Wells, San Jose

2001 Tennis Masters Cup, Tokyo, US Open,‘s-Hertogenbosch, London/Queen’s Club, Sydney

2000 London/Queen’s Club, Scottsdale, Sydney, Adelaide

1999 Delray Beach

1998 Adelaide, Perth Challenger

 

Finals

2013 Newport

2012 Newport

2006 Las Vegas, San Jose

2005 Indian Well, Australian Open

2004 Tennis Masters Cup, US Open, Cincinnati

2003 Los Angeles

2002 Paris, Cincinnati

2000 Stuttgart

1999 Lyon, Scottsdale, Adelaide

1998 Hong Kong Challenger

 

Statistics

Key statistics

Age44
Born24 February 1981
Birth PlaceAdelaide, Australia
LivesSydney, Australia
Height180 cm
PlaysRight-handed
International Tennis Hall Of Fame2021

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
201450
201360
201283
2011187
201054
200922
200867
200721
200620
20054
20043
200317
20021
20011
20007
199922
1998113
1997722

Latest news