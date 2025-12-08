High schools crowned at Gallipoli Youth Cup

Former world No.33 John Millman added star support as the 2025 Gallipoli Youth Cup was staged in Traralgon last week.

With support and collaboration from PRO IT and Youth of Tomorrow, the event now incorporates the National High School Championships, where Australia’s best high school teams descend on the city for five days of some of the best that team tennis has to offer.

The event started brightly with an opening ceremony hosted by Doug Caulfield OAM from the local RSL, and a Q&A with Millman and fellow form pro Ben Mitchell. Millman, famously upset world No.2 Roger Federer in a show-stopping upset at US Open 2018.

Event co-founders Pat Cash and Umit Oraloglu were excited to see the event return to Traralgon.

“We are proud to see a consecutive year of the Gallipoli Youth Cup held at the Traralgon Tennis Centre – a prestigious venue graced by past champions such as Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Ash Barty,” said Cash and Oraloglu.

“And for the first time up to 160 students from low socio-economic areas participated in this significant collaboration with Youth of Tomorrow's Schools Future Fit Program.”

The boys’ final was again a closely fought encounter between Brisbane Boys College and The McDonald College. Brisbane Boys College were triumphant to record a three-peat in the Gallipoli Youth Cup, holding a 3-1 lead after singles and winning the first set of the #1 doubles to confirm the result.

The girls’ final was also a repeat final from 2024, with powerhouses Meriden School taking on last year’s runner up Maribyrnong College. However, the tables were turned, with Aurelie Kostova and Charlotte Vanstone-McGrath winning a deciding match tiebreak 10-8 to secure Maribyrnong’s first National High Schools title in 12 years.

Marryatville High Schools showed the strength of their program, winning bronze medals in both girls and boys divisions, while Methodist Ladies College and Applecross Senior High School were Sportsmanship Award recipients for girls and boys respectively.

Winning schools each received a limited-edition figurine containing authentic sand from Gallipoli, which were kindly donated by Military Shop.

PRO IT was also pleased to continue their involvement: "The Gallipoli Youth Cup was a resounding success and once again PRO IT was delighted to be the Major Sponsor of the event, said Bekir Kilic, the PRO IT CEO Bekir Kilic.