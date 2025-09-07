John Millman

australian-flag

Australia

active

It’s a big sacrifice and I admire all the Australian men and women players who go out there and give it a crack.

John Millman, 25 Jan 2020
John Millman smiles with some Ballkids

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged four because his four sisters, Shona, Kara, Tessa and Bronte, all played
  • Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles title in Traralgon in 2008 and doubles in Bulgaria in 2009
  • Secured his first Challenger title in Sacramento, USA in 2010 alongside two further ITF Futures titles
  • Following Wimbledon 2011, missed rest of the season due to shoulder surgery
  • Scored first ATP main-draw win in home town of Brisbane in January 2013
  • Missed another 11 months from 2013-2014 due to second shoulder injury and surgery
  • Returned to tennis in April 2014 (ranking dipped as low as No.1193) and embarked on a stunning comeback season which included two Futures titles and two Challenger crowns
  • Won three more ATP Challenger titles in 2015, debuting in the top 100 in July of that year
  • Advanced to third round of the Australian Open and at Wimbledon in 2016
  • Completed second straight top-100 season in 2016, finishing the year at world No.84
  • Made Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2017, fulfilling life-long dream of representing his country
  • Defeated world No.2 Roger Federer in the US Open fourth round in 2018 to advance to first major quarterfinal; it was the first top-10 victory of his career
  • Reached biggest final of his career at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo in 2019, losing to Novak Djokovic
  • Won his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan in November 2020, having saved two match points in the quarterfinals
  • Credits his parents who encouraged him to complete school, which he believes has affected his game in a positive way
  • Favourite player is Mario Ancic because he attained a law degree while touring as a tennis professional
  • Favourite surface is hard court and favourite tournament is the Brisbane International
  • Biggest strength is his mental toughness
  • Ambition is to simply enjoy himself when he plays
  • Two-time Olympian, representing Australia in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Off Court

  • His parents are Shona, a teacher, and Ron, a tennis centre owner
  • Hobbies include movies, music, running, soccer and golf
  • Favourite band are The Killers and The Temper Trap
  • Favourite places in the world are Brisbane, Melbourne, New York and London.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age36
Born14 June 1989
LivesBrisbane, Queensland
Height184 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGary Stickler
Pro Since2006

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023476
2022150
202172
202038
201948
201838
2017128
201684
201592
2014159
2013175
2012228
2011539
2010204
2009311
2008563
20071461

