John Millman

Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged four because his four sisters, Shona, Kara, Tessa and Bronte, all played
- Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit singles title in Traralgon in 2008 and doubles in Bulgaria in 2009
- Secured his first Challenger title in Sacramento, USA in 2010 alongside two further ITF Futures titles
- Following Wimbledon 2011, missed rest of the season due to shoulder surgery
- Scored first ATP main-draw win in home town of Brisbane in January 2013
- Missed another 11 months from 2013-2014 due to second shoulder injury and surgery
- Returned to tennis in April 2014 (ranking dipped as low as No.1193) and embarked on a stunning comeback season which included two Futures titles and two Challenger crowns
- Won three more ATP Challenger titles in 2015, debuting in the top 100 in July of that year
- Advanced to third round of the Australian Open and at Wimbledon in 2016
- Completed second straight top-100 season in 2016, finishing the year at world No.84
- Made Davis Cup debut for Australia in 2017, fulfilling life-long dream of representing his country
- Defeated world No.2 Roger Federer in the US Open fourth round in 2018 to advance to first major quarterfinal; it was the first top-10 victory of his career
- Reached biggest final of his career at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo in 2019, losing to Novak Djokovic
- Won his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan in November 2020, having saved two match points in the quarterfinals
- Credits his parents who encouraged him to complete school, which he believes has affected his game in a positive way
- Favourite player is Mario Ancic because he attained a law degree while touring as a tennis professional
- Favourite surface is hard court and favourite tournament is the Brisbane International
- Biggest strength is his mental toughness
- Ambition is to simply enjoy himself when he plays
- Two-time Olympian, representing Australia in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
Off Court
- His parents are Shona, a teacher, and Ron, a tennis centre owner
- Hobbies include movies, music, running, soccer and golf
- Favourite band are The Killers and The Temper Trap
- Favourite places in the world are Brisbane, Melbourne, New York and London.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|36
|Born
|14 June 1989
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Height
|184 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Gary Stickler
|Pro Since
|2006
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|476
|2022
|150
|2021
|72
|2020
|38
|2019
|48
|2018
|38
|2017
|128
|2016
|84
|2015
|92
|2014
|159
|2013
|175
|2012
|228
|2011
|539
|2010
|204
|2009
|311
|2008
|563
|2007
|1461