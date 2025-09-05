Sam Groth

Biography

On Court

  • Learned to play tennis, aged 10, on the grass courts of Corowa, NSW.
  • Played in his first Grand Slam event at the 2009 Australian Open, losing to No.23-seeded American Mardy Fish in the first round.
  • Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit title in Alabama in 2009.
  • Secured further ITF success in 2010, with back-to back wins in Turkey and Bendigo.
  • Hit the fastest serve on record, registering 163.4 mph (263 kph), at the 2012 ATP Challenger in Busan, Korea (note: the ATP does not officially recognise serving speed records because of the variance in radar guns it confirmed “the event was using approved equipment, and that other data gathered appeared within a normal range.”). The previous fastest was an Ivo Karlovic 251 km/h serve.
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 in 2014, following consistent results at ITF and Challenger level.
  • Dream is to achieve a top 10 singles ranking, win a Wimbledon trophy and represent Australia in the Davis Cup.
  • Tennis idols are Pat Rafter and Mark Philippoussis

Off Court

  • Supports the Sydney Swans in the AFL
  • Briefly decided to quit tennis in 2011 following a devastating shoulder injury
  • Nickname on tour is ‘Drago’ because his friends think he looks like Ivan Drago from Rocky IV

Titles/Finals

Titles

2016 Las Vegas Challenger

2015 Taipei Challenger, Manchester Challenger

2014 Rimouski Challenger

2013 Mildura ITF

2012 Australia F3 ITF, Korea F1 ITF,

2010 Turkey F9 ITF, Turkey F10 ITF, Australia F13 ITF

2009 U.S.A F7 ITF

Finals

2014 Leon Challenger, Nottingham Challenger, Knoxville Challenger

2013 Champaign Challenger

2012 Burnie Challenger, Korea F2 ITF, Alice Springs F6

2010 Australia F12 ITF,

2009 Uzbekistan Challenger

2007 Australia F7 ITF

2006 Australia F12 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age37
Born19 October 1987
Birth placeNarrandera, New South Wales
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height194 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachBilly Heiser
Pro since2004

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2016181
201560
201481
2013172
2012218
2011575
2010293
2009270
2008265
2007421
2006686
20051367