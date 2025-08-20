Ellen Perez's second WTA 1000 doubles semifinal of 2025 and Adam Walton's Cincinnati run have boosted their standings.

Cincinnati, USA, 20 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez strengthened her doubles ranking after a semifinal berth in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old climbed one spot to world No.18 and remained Australia’s No.1 women’s doubles player.

In a challenging campaign, Perez, alongside Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok, defeated four former WTA 1000 champions en route to her second WTA 1000 semifinal of 2025.

Perez and Kichenok seek to continue their form in Monterrey this week as they prepare for the US Open.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.18 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.60 +2 Maya Joint No.62 +2 Storm Hunter No.93 +1 Petra Hule No.131 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.150 0 Taylah Preston No.176 0 Priscilla Hon No.177 +2 Destanee Aiava No.206 -26 Alexandra Osborne No.211 +3

Men’s singles

Adam Walton bettered his career-high ranking for the third time this year after a breakthrough Cincinnati Masters. Walton moved to world No.82 after he reached the third round, which eclipsed his previous best of No.84 set last month.

READ: Walton stuns Medvedev in Cincinnati

The Queenslander overcame a first-set deficit against 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev to advance to the round of 32 – the biggest Masters 1000 victory of his career.

Meanwhile, Bernard Tomic climbed into the Australian top 10 following his second Challenger final in three weeks. Tomic’s efforts in Barranquilla, Colombia, lifted him 15 places to world No.169.

MORE: Tomic reaches Challenger final in Colombia

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.37 -18 Jordan Thompson No.57 -7 Chris O’Connell No.79 -2 Adam Walton No.82 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.93 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.96 -12 Tristan Schoolkate No.97 0 James Duckworth No.107 -8 Bernard Tomic No.169 +15

Women’s singles

Maddison Inglis’s second WTA 1000 tournament of the year proved to be fruitful for the 27-year-old after she cracked into the top 150.

The West Australian recorded wins over seeded players Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Anastasia Zakharova in Cincinnati qualifying to earn main-draw entry.

Inglis arrives at Flushing Meadows as world No.145, having improved nine places.

Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic also enjoyed ranking rises following victories in Cincinnati.

VIEW: Joint leads Aussie charge in Cincinnati

Joint gained her first WTA 1000 triumph over a seeded opponent when she prevailed against 18th-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.17 0 Maya Joint No.42 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.80 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.84 +2 Talia Gibson No.107 0 Olivia Gadecki No.124 -1 Priscilla Hon No.128 +4 Astra Sharma No.144 +2 Maddison Inglis No.145 +9 Daria Saville No.157 +2

Men’s doubles

Six Australians boast rankings inside the top 60 in time for the US Open, which commences next week.

Jordan Thompson remains Australia’s highest-ranked doubles player at world No.16. He hopes to win his second straight US Open doubles crown when he partners with Matt Ebden next week.

John Peers, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata and Matthew Romios will also compete at Flushing Meadows.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.16 0 Max Purcell No.23 0 John Peers No.26 0 Matt Ebden No.49 -1 John Patrick-Smith No.52 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.56 0 Matthew Romios No.75 -1 Blake Bayldon No.96 0 Alexei Popyrin No.138 -1 Tristan Schoolkate No.151 -4

