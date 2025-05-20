Following her progress to the Italian Open doubles semifinals alongside fellow Australian Ellen Perez, Storm Huntger is within reach of a top-100 return.

Melbourne, VIC, 20 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s doubles:

After a successful Italian Open campaign, Storm Hunter is on the verge of returning to the world’s top 100 for the first time since suffering a serious Achilles injury in April 2024. A semifinal run alongside compatriot Ellen Perez sees the former doubles world No.1 rise 129 places to world No.104.

Perez also garnered a ranking rise thanks to the strong performance at the WTA 1000 tournament, returning to the world’s top 15.

In other movers, Taylah Preston holds a top 200 ranking for the first time since February after reaching the semifinals of an ITF W75 event in Zagreb, Croatia. The 19-year-old improved 22 spots to world No.185.

Alexandra Osborne also achieved a new career-high ranking after her ITF W50 crown in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.15 +4 Storm Hunter No.104 +129 Olivia Gadecki No.109 -1 Petra Hule No.123 +1 Maya Joint No.151 +4 Jaimee Fourlis No.165 -17 Priscilla Hon No.176 -4 Taylah Preston No.185 +22 Alexandra Osborne No.207 +14 Lizette Cabrera No.211 +5

Women’s singles:

Priscilla Hon continues her ranking ascendancy, closing in on her career-high ranking. The 27-year-old currently sits at world No.135 following the latest update, 17 places from the career-best No.118 ranking she set in 2019.

Hon improved seven places following her fourth singles semifinal berth of 2025. The Queenslander reached the final four at an ITF W75 event in Prague.

After a strong period on tour, Astra Sharma returned to the WTA top 150. The 29-year-old has climbed 52 places this month, courtesy of her first singles title since October 2023 and a quarterfinal appearance at an ITF W75 tournament in Trnava, Slovakia.

Emerson Jones’ first overseas senior singles crown puts the 16-year-old within reach of the top 200. The Queenslander rose to world No.207, 29 spots higher than the previous update.

She is the second highest-ranked WTA player under the age of 18.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.17 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.63 -3 Maya Joint No.78 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 0 Olivia Gadecki No.93 -1 Talia Gibson No.128 -1 Daria Saville No.134 -2 Priscilla Hon No.135 +7 Astra Sharma No.149 +5 Maddison Inglis No.155 0

Men’s singles:

After advancing to the Bordeaux Challenger semifinals, Rinky Hijikata climbed inside the top 80 for the first time in three months.

The 24-year-old Hijikata recorded statement victories over Next-Gen competitor Nishesh Basavareddy and world No.36 Sebastian Baez, before losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The Sydneysider’s triumph over Baez was his biggest match win since defeating Frances Tiafoe at Queen’s Club in June 2024.

Beyond the Australian top 10, Alex Bolt made his first ATP top 200 appearance since March after playing in a Challenger final in Wuxi, China. He moved up 40 spots to world No.196.

Meanwhile, an undefeated fortnight resulting in titles in Gwangju, South Korea and Baotou, China, saw Jason Kubler climb 22 places to world No.210.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.9 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.25 0 Jordan Thompson No.38 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.78 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.79 +3 Chris O’Connell No.82 -1 Adam Walton No.91 -3 James Duckworth No.92 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.111 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.127 +2

Men’s doubles:

Alexei Popyrin attained a new career-best ranking following his maiden Masters 1000 doubles match win. Popyrin paired with local Matteo Arnaldi at the Rome Masters, helping improve his ranking to world No.128, an increase of 22 places.

The duo defeated top-50 singles player Marcos Giron and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-3 7-5 to reach the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson further solidified his position as Australia’s top doubles player, returning to the world’s top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.7 +4 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.27 +1 Matt Ebden No.39 0 John-Patrick Smith No.61 +1 Matthew Romios No.73 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.123 +1 Blake Bayldon No.124 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.128 +22 Thomas Fancutt No.145 -3

