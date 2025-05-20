Ranking Movers: Hunter skyrockets after Rome 1000 campaign
Following her progress to the Italian Open doubles semifinals alongside fellow Australian Ellen Perez, Storm Huntger is within reach of a top-100 return.
Melbourne, VIC, 20 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Ellen Perez
|
No.15
|+4
|Storm Hunter
|
No.104
|
+129
|Olivia Gadecki
|
No.109
|
-1
|
Petra Hule
|
No.123
|+1
|
Maya Joint
|
No.151
|+4
|Jaimee Fourlis
|
No.165
|-17
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.176
|
-4
|Taylah Preston
|
No.185
|+22
|Alexandra Osborne
|
No.207
|+14
|Lizette Cabrera
|
No.211
|
+5
Priscilla Hon continues her ranking ascendancy, closing in on her career-high ranking. The 27-year-old currently sits at world No.135 following the latest update, 17 places from the career-best No.118 ranking she set in 2019.
Hon improved seven places following her fourth singles semifinal berth of 2025. The Queenslander reached the final four at an ITF W75 event in Prague.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Daria Kasatkina
|
No.17
|
-2
|
Kimberly Birrell
|
No.63
|-3
|
Maya Joint
|
No.78
|0
|
Ajla Tomljanovic
|
No.79
|0
|
Olivia Gadecki
|
No.93
|-1
|Talia Gibson
|
No.128
|
-1
|Daria Saville
|
No.134
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.135
|+7
|
Astra Sharma
|
No.149
|+5
|
Maddison Inglis
|
No.155
|0
After advancing to the Bordeaux Challenger semifinals, Rinky Hijikata climbed inside the top 80 for the first time in three months.
The 24-year-old Hijikata recorded statement victories over Next-Gen competitor Nishesh Basavareddy and world No.36 Sebastian Baez, before losing to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
The Sydneysider’s triumph over Baez was his biggest match win since defeating Frances Tiafoe at Queen’s Club in June 2024.
Beyond the Australian top 10, Alex Bolt made his first ATP top 200 appearance since March after playing in a Challenger final in Wuxi, China. He moved up 40 spots to world No.196.
Meanwhile, an undefeated fortnight resulting in titles in Gwangju, South Korea and Baotou, China, saw Jason Kubler climb 22 places to world No.210.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Alex de Minaur
|
No.9
|-1
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.25
|0
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.38
|+3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|
No.78
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
|
No.79
|+3
|Chris O’Connell
|
No.82
|-1
|
Adam Walton
|
No.91
|-3
|James Duckworth
|
No.92
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|
No.111
|+1
|
Tristan Schoolkate
|
No.127
|
+2
Alexei Popyrin attained a new career-best ranking following his maiden Masters 1000 doubles match win. Popyrin paired with local Matteo Arnaldi at the Rome Masters, helping improve his ranking to world No.128, an increase of 22 places.
The duo defeated top-50 singles player Marcos Giron and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-3 7-5 to reach the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson further solidified his position as Australia’s top doubles player, returning to the world’s top 10.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.7
|+4
|
Max Purcell
|
No.12
|0
|
John Peers
|
No.27
|+1
|
Matt Ebden
|
No.39
|
0
|John-Patrick Smith
|
No.61
|
+1
|
Matthew Romios
|
No.73
|
+1
|
Rinky Hijikata
|
No.123
|
+1
|Blake Bayldon
|
No.124
|+5
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.128
|
+22
|Thomas Fancutt
|
No.145
|
-3
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!