US Open: Popyrin books Sinner showdown

Alexei Popyrin has eased into the US Open second round to set up an intriguing encounter with defending champion and world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

Maya Joint and Alex de Minaur also added to Australia's second-round contingent on Wednesday morning, taking its tally to seven.

Popyrin fired on all cylinders in his straight-sets victory over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori. The New South Welshman blasted 19 aces and 44 winners in the 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) win at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday morning (AEST).

However, it was in his returning game where he felt most satisfied, with the Australian winning 48 receiving points to Ruusuvuori's 22.

"I was happy with the way I was able to break back straightaway after I got broken," Popyrin told Stan Sport. "I think that was a big plus today, my returning was pretty solid."

After overcoming four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic en route to the fourth round last year, Popyrin now must fashion another boilover and conquer top-seeded Sinner to stay alive at the final Grand Slam of 2025.

"I knew that if I'd won (against Ruusuvuori), I'd be playing him (Sinner) coming into the tournament. I had my sights set on that match, so I'm looking forward to getting out there," Popyrin said.

"When I play well, I play on my terms, and if I'm able to do that, then I feel I can be in any match I play, no matter who I'm against."

Earlier on Court 5, Joint continued her extraordinary 2025 success story in her opening-round match against Andorran qualifier Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Having lost her previous first-round matches at this year's Grand Slams, Joint flipped the script to win 6-4 7-6(6) in just under two hours.

"I've played Victoria a couple of times now. I've never beaten her before, so I was a bit nervous coming into the match. A lot of emotions, a lot of excitement," she told Stan Sport.





"That second set was really tough. She started really well, and I'm glad I found a way to finish it out in two."

The world No.43, who made her first big mark here last year when she reached the second round, has rocketed up the rankings since she started the 2024 campaign as world No.684.

On Tuesday, she again demonstrated her fine temperament as world No.130 Kasintseva, put on the pressure in a 66-minute second set. The Andorran twice earned set points, one at 5-3 and then again in the tiebreak at 6-5.

But Joint reeled off the last three points to seal the victory. She sets up a second-round clash with Wimbledon finalist and American No.8 seed Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated another Australian, Kimberly Birrell, 6-3 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"I was thinking back to my tiebreak against Alex Eala in Eastbourne, because I was down in that tiebreak and I came back and saved match points, so I was just trying to take experience," she said.

In other matches on Day 3, wildcard Tristan Schoolkate upstaged Lorenzo Sonego in a five-set thriller. Schoolkate withstood a late fightback from the Italian to win 6-3 7-6(8) 1-6 1-6 7-6[10-6] in four hours and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic was valiant in her defeat to US Open 2023 champion Coco Gauff. Tomljanovic pushed Gauff to a deciding set in a battle that almost lasted three hours.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 3 RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3 6-4 7-6(3)

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-4

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3 7-6(8) 1-6 1-6 7-6[10-6]

Women's singles, first round

Maya Joint (AUS) d [Q] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) 6-4 7-6(6)

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[3] Coco Gauff (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5

