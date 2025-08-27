US Open: Popyrin ready for Sinner challenge

Twelve months ago, Alexei Popyrin proved he could tackle any challenge.

Under Friday night lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Popyrin stunned four-time winner Novak Djokovic to reach the round of 16 at a major for the first time.

Having sprung the big surprise at Flushing Meadows before, Popyrin has every reason to back his chances of toppling the reigning champion for a second year in succession when he meets Jannik Sinner next.

It will be his third encounter against a world No.1, having twice faced Djokovic while he was the top-ranked player.

The 26-year-old believes that his best is good enough to match it with Sinner.

"When I play well, I play on my terms, and if I'm able to do that, then I feel I can be in any match I play, no matter who I'm against," Popyrin told Stan Sport.





Popyrin could once again find himself playing during the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Having played in the timeslot on centre court twice, the world No.36 relished the possibility of competing against Sinner - whom he beat in their only previous encounter in Madrid four years ago - under the same conditions.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere," Popyrin said about playing Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe back-to-back on Arthur Ashe Stadium at US Open 2024. "I remember the atmosphere being electric, and I think it's one of the loudest courts you can get when there's an unbelievable point and it's a packed house.





"I think [playing against Sinner during the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium] is going to be fun. I'm hoping it's a night match. It'll be fun out there if it is. I enjoy those moments."

Popyrin is one of five Australian men who will compete in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Jordan Thompson, Alex de Minaur, Adam Walton, and Tristan Schoolkate will also fight for third-round spots, having won their opening matches at Flushing Meadows.

Thompson begins Australia's second-round action when he faces Adrian Mannarino on Thursday morning (AEST). The world No.58 aims to build on his 6-4 head-to-head record against the Frenchman to reach the third round for the third time. He fell to the left-hander in his first match back from injury in Cincinnati earlier this month.

De Minaur continues to pursue his maiden Grand Slam semifinal when he battles 22-year-old Japanese qualifier and former junior No.1 Shintaro Mochizuki for the first time.

Meanwhile, Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate look to build on their underdog first-round victories when they take on Hong Kong's Coleman Wong and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, respectively.

Walton beat the qualifier form Hong Kong earlier this year in Miami, while Schoolkate and Bublik have never played.

In women's action, Priscilla Hon takes on No.17 seed Liudmila Samsonova - a player she beat in Doha qualifying four years ago - while Maya Joint challenges Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova for the first time.

Australian No.1 Daria Kasatkina faces Kamilla Rakhimova in their first meeting.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

COMING UP ON DAY 4

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - Court 11, third match

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [17] Liudmila Samsonova - Court 10, fifth match

COMING UP ON DAY 5

Women's singles, second round

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Kamilla Rakhimova

Maya Joint (AUS) v [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Coleman Wong (HKG)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

