The combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournament in Miami will have a strong Australian flavour this week, with at least nine Aussie securing a main-draw berth.

Miami, FL, United States, 18 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Australia will again have strong representation at an ATP-WTA 1000 event as the Miami Open commences this week.

Nine Aussies will contest the main draw of the tournament, with the ninth being the winner of the final-round qualifying match between Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate.

Chris O’Connell and James Duckworth will also attempt to win their final qualifying matches on Tuesday (local time) to secure a main draw spot.

Australian women’s No.1 Kimberly Birrell advanced to the main draw after defeating former top-30 player Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-3, thus qualifying for her third consecutive WTA 1000 tournament.

She faces world No.38 Anastasia Potapova in the opening round, a rematch of their Brisbane International third-round match earlier this year. Birrell will seek to replicate that straight-sets victory, which resulted in her first WTA 500 quarterfinal.

The Queenslander joins wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw. Tomljanovic returns to the home of her breakout tournament, where she reached the round of 16 in 2013.

She begins her 11th Miami Open campaign against American qualifier Bernarda Pera.

MIAMI: Women’s singles main draw

Aussie 1R opponent [Q] Kimberly Birrell v Anastasia Potapova [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Jordan Thompson headlines first-round Aussie action on the men’s side. The world No.37 will seek to break a three-year drought at the event when he opposes home countryman Marcos Giron.

A rematch from this year’s Brisbane International awaits Aleksandar Vukic, who has drawn former world No.7 David Goffin first up.

Rinky Hijikata and Nick Kyrgios will also feature in the opening round, while seeds Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have been granted first-round byes.

MIAMI: Men’s singles main draw

Aussie 1R opponent [10] Alex de Minaur v BYE [25] Alexei Popyrin v BYE Jordan Thompson v Marcos Giron (USA) Aleksandar Vukic v David Goffin (BEL) Rinky Hijikata v Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) [PR] Nick Kyrgios v Qualifier

