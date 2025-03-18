Another healthy Aussie contingent to compete in Miami

Article updated 19 March, at the conclusion of the ATP qualifying event on Tuesday in Miami.

Australia will again have strong representation at an ATP-WTA 1000 event as the Miami Open commences this week.

Ten Aussies will contest the main draw of the tournament, after Tristan Schoolkate and Chris O'Connell secured their places via the qualifying competition.

Schoolkate overcame fellow Aussie Adam Walton in the final round of qualifying, while O'Connell beat Marco Trungelliti in straight sets at the same stage. James Duckworth fell in the final round to AO 2024 junior champion Rei Sakamoto.

A day earlier, Australian women's No.1 Kimberly Birrell advanced to the main draw after defeating former top-30 player Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-3, thus qualifying for her third consecutive WTA 1000 tournament.

She faces world No.38 Anastasia Potapova in the opening round, a rematch of their Brisbane International third-round match earlier this year. Birrell will seek to replicate that straight-sets victory, which resulted in her first WTA 500 quarterfinal.

The Queenslander joins wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw. Tomljanovic returns to the home of her breakout tournament, where she reached the round of 16 in 2013.

She begins her 11th Miami Open campaign against American qualifier Bernarda Pera.

MIAMI: Women's singles main draw

Aussie 1R opponent [Q] Kimberly Birrell v Anastasia Potapova [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Jordan Thompson headlines first-round Aussie action on the men's side. The world No.37 will seek to break a three-year drought at the event when he opposes home countryman Marcos Giron.

A rematch from this year's Brisbane International awaits Aleksandar Vukic, who has drawn former world No.7 David Goffin first up.

Rinky Hijikata and Nick Kyrgios will also feature in the opening round, while seeds Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have been granted first-round byes.

MIAMI: Men's singles main draw

Aussie 1R opponent [10] Alex de Minaur v BYE [25] Alexei Popyrin v BYE Jordan Thompson v Marcos Giron (USA) Aleksandar Vukic v David Goffin (BEL) Rinky Hijikata v Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) [PR] Nick Kyrgios v [Q] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) [Q] Chris O'Connell v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) [Q] Tristan Schoolkate v [Q] Ethan Quinn (USA)

