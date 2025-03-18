Another healthy Aussie contingent to compete in Miami

The combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournament in Miami will have a strong Australian flavour this week, with at least nine Aussie securing a main-draw berth.

Tuesday 18 March 2025
Jackson Mansell
Miami, FL, United States
January 10: Alex De Minaur (AUS) poses in the studio, behind the scenes at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ JAMES GOURLEY

Article updated 19 March, at the conclusion of the ATP qualifying event on Tuesday in Miami.

 

Australia will again have strong representation at an ATP-WTA 1000 event as the Miami Open commences this week.

Ten Aussies will contest the main draw of the tournament, after Tristan Schoolkate and Chris O'Connell secured their places via the qualifying competition.

Schoolkate overcame fellow Aussie Adam Walton in the final round of qualifying, while O'Connell beat Marco Trungelliti in straight sets at the same stage. James Duckworth fell in the final round to AO 2024 junior champion Rei Sakamoto.

A day earlier, Australian women's No.1 Kimberly Birrell advanced to the main draw after defeating former top-30 player Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-3, thus qualifying for her third consecutive WTA 1000 tournament.

She faces world No.38 Anastasia Potapova in the opening round, a rematch of their Brisbane International third-round match earlier this year. Birrell will seek to replicate that straight-sets victory, which resulted in her first WTA 500 quarterfinal.

The Queenslander joins wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw. Tomljanovic returns to the home of her breakout tournament, where she reached the round of 16 in 2013.

She begins her 11th Miami Open campaign against American qualifier Bernarda Pera.

MIAMI: Women's singles main draw

Aussie1R opponent
[Q] Kimberly BirrellvAnastasia Potapova
[WC] Ajla TomljanovicvBernarda Pera (USA)

Jordan Thompson headlines first-round Aussie action on the men's side. The world No.37 will seek to break a three-year drought at the event when he opposes home countryman Marcos Giron.


A rematch from this year's Brisbane International awaits Aleksandar Vukic, who has drawn former world No.7 David Goffin first up.


Rinky Hijikata and Nick Kyrgios will also feature in the opening round, while seeds Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have been granted first-round byes.

MIAMI: Men's singles main draw

Aussie1R opponent
[10] Alex de MinaurvBYE
[25] Alexei PopyrinvBYE
Jordan ThompsonvMarcos Giron (USA)
Aleksandar VukicvDavid Goffin (BEL)
Rinky HijikatavHamad Medjedovic (SRB)
[PR] Nick Kyrgiosv[Q] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
[Q] Chris O'ConnellvRoberto Carballes Baena (ESP)
[Q] Tristan Schoolkatev[Q] Ethan Quinn (USA)

