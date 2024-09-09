Omar Jasika extended his current winning streak to a career-best 12 matches with another title-winning run in Bali this week.

New York, USA, 9 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson created history with their title-winning run in the US Open 2024 men’s doubles competition, becoming the first all-Australian team to triumph in New York in 28 years.

They were among six Australian men to capture titles this week, with a further four triumphing at ATP Challenger and ITF events across Asia.

The future of Australian tennis looks bright too, with several juniors claiming titles as well. This includes 17-year-old Benjamin Wenzel, who became the first Aussie junior wheelchair player to win a Grand Slam with his doubles triumph at the US Open.

This week’s outstanding performers include:

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson: The Aussie duo improved their stunning season record to 37 wins from 43 matches with their US Open triumph. This is 26-year-old Purcell’s second Grand Slam title and 30-year-old Thompson’s first.

Alex de Minaur: By reaching the US Open quarterfinals, the 25-year-old became the first Australian in almost 20 years to advance to three consecutive Grand Slam singles quarterfinals.

Alexei Popyrin: The 25-year-old enjoyed his career-best run at a Grand Slam tournament, progressing to the fourth round at the US Open. In the process, he became the first Australian in 16 years to score a Grand Slam victory against Novak Djokovic.

Jordan Thompson: The 30-year-old made the fourth round in singles at the US Open. This equalled Thompson’s best Grand Slam result and was his deepest singles run in four years.

Matt Ebden: The 36-year-old matched his career-best result in a US Open mixed doubles competition, advancing to the quarterfinals alongside Czech partner Barbora Krejcikova. Ebden also made the third round in the men’s doubles event with India’s Rohan Bopanna.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old starred on the doubles court at the US Open, progressing to quarterfinals in both the women’s doubles (with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez) and mixed doubles (with Belgian Sander Gille).

Benjamin Wenzel: The 17-year-old won the biggest doubles title of his junior career, triumphing in the US Open boys’ wheelchair doubles event with Ivar van Rijt from the Netherlands.

Jin Woodman: The 15-year-old made an impressive Grand Slam debut, scoring his first win at this level to progress to the semifinals in the US Open boys’ wheelchair singles competition.

Emerson Jones: The 16-year-old advanced to the third round in the US Open girls’ singles competition, becoming just the fourth Australian to reach this stage in the past 20 years. The top-seeded Jones lost to the eventual champion.

Matthew Romios: The 25-year-old teamed with Colombian Cristian Rodriguez to win the doubles title at an ATP Challenger tournament in Shanghai (China). This is Romios’ fifth ATP Challenger doubles title of the season.

Olivia Gadecki: The 22-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Guadalajara (Mexico). This was Gadecki’s fourth quarterfinal appearance of the season.

Maya Joint and Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old Aussies, who were teaming up for the first time, made the doubles semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Guadalajara.

Omar Jasika: The 27-year-old improved his winning streak to a career-best 12 matches by securing the singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Bali (Indonesia). This is Jasika’s fourth singles title of the season.

James McCabe: The 21-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Bali. This improves the in-form McCabe’s recent record to 19 wins from his past 24 matches.

Jake Delaney and Jesse Delaney: The Delaney brothers, 27-year-old Jake and 25-year-old Jesse, won the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand). This is their second consecutive title together.

Kimiko Cooper: The 16-year-old advanced to the biggest doubles final of her junior career at an ITF J100 tournament in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) alongside Indonesia’s Abigail Elham.

Har Abir Sekhon: The 14-year-old was a boys’ doubles finalist at an ITF J30 tournament in Bengaluru (India) with India’s Aarav Chawla. This was Sekhon’s first finals appearance on the ITF World Junior Tour.

Michael Smith: The 17-year-old won the boys’ singles title at an ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide, beating 15-year-old Pratik Navin in an all-Australian final. This is Smith’s second ITF singles title of the season. Luca Connaughton and Aryan Karnani: The 17-year-old Connaughton and 17-year-old Karnani claimed the boys’ doubles title at the ITF J30 tournament in Adelaide, defeating 15-year-old Shannon Anek and 14-year-old Rena Sai in an all-Australian championship match. This is Connaughton’s second ITF junior doubles title and Karnani’s first.

Amy Findlay: The 16-year-old scooped her career-first ITF junior singles title at the J30 tournament in Adelaide, overcoming 14-year-old Emilie Chen in all-Australian final. Chen also finished runners-up in the girls' doubles competition alongside compatriot, 14-year-old Leana Annapaneni. Olivia Collins: The 17-year-old combined with New Zealand's Lucia Gale to win the girls' doubles title at the J30 tournament in Adelaide. This is Collins' second ITF junior doubles title.

