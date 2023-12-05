Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged four
  • Enjoys competing and winning
  • Names Miami (USA) as the favourite place she’s travelled
  • Science is her favourite school subject
  • If wasn’t pursuing professional tennis, would want to be a sports physiotherapist
  • Believes her playing style most resembles Caroline Wozniacki
  • Favourite fan memory is getting autographs from Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur at Australian Open 2017
  • Member of the New South Wales 15-and-under girls team that won the Wayne Reid Cup at the 2023 National Teams Championships in July 2023
  • Made her top-200 debut in the world junior rankings in September 2023
  • Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesSydney, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachTyson Destefano