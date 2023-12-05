- Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged four
- Enjoys competing and winning
- Names Miami (USA) as the favourite place she’s travelled
- Science is her favourite school subject
- If wasn’t pursuing professional tennis, would want to be a sports physiotherapist
- Believes her playing style most resembles Caroline Wozniacki
- Favourite fan memory is getting autographs from Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur at Australian Open 2017
- Member of the New South Wales 15-and-under girls team that won the Wayne Reid Cup at the 2023 National Teams Championships in July 2023
- Made her top-200 debut in the world junior rankings in September 2023
- Attended inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September 2023
Key statistics
|Lives
|Sydney, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Tyson Destefano