Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia at the BNP Paribas World Cup in Portugal in 2022 and 2023
  • Member of Australia’s winning junior team at the BNP Paribas World Cup in 2022
  • Achieved career-high junior ranking of world No.4 in January 2023
  • Made Grand Slam debut in junior competition at US Open 2023
  • Long-term goal is represent Australia at the 2032 Paralympic Games in Brisbane

Off Court

  • Names Heath Davidson as his idol
  • Is also inspired by Japan’s Tokito Oda

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesCairns, Queensland
PlaysLeft-handed