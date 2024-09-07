- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia at the BNP Paribas World Cup in Portugal in 2022 and 2023
- Member of Australia’s winning junior team at the BNP Paribas World Cup in 2022
- Achieved career-high junior ranking of world No.4 in January 2023
- Made Grand Slam debut in junior competition at US Open 2023
- Long-term goal is represent Australia at the 2032 Paralympic Games in Brisbane
Off Court
- Names Heath Davidson as his idol
- Is also inspired by Japan’s Tokito Oda
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Cairns, Queensland
|Plays
|Left-handed