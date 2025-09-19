- Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis at age six at Wests Tennis Club
- Was a 12/u doubles finalist at the 2022 Junior Claycourt Championships
- Attributes his fighting spirit to his role model, Rafael Nadal
- Loves playing on clay courts, especially at the Claycourt Nationals
- Dreams of winning the Australian Open.
Off Court
- Enjoys sketching, ping-pong and cricket
- Hopes to run a tennis academy when he’s older
- Speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|15
|Born
|20 May 2010
|Birth Place
|Chandigarh, India
|Lives
|Kearns, NSW
|Height
|157 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Simon Ede