Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis at age six at Wests Tennis Club
  • Was a 12/u doubles finalist at the 2022 Junior Claycourt Championships
  • Attributes his fighting spirit to his role model, Rafael Nadal
  • Loves playing on clay courts, especially at the Claycourt Nationals
  • Dreams of winning the Australian Open.

Off Court

  • Enjoys sketching, ping-pong and cricket
  • Hopes to run a tennis academy when he’s older
  • Speaks Hindi and Punjabi.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age15
Born20 May 2010
Birth PlaceChandigarh, India
LivesKearns, NSW
Height157 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachSimon Ede