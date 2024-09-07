Aussie teen creates history with title-winning run at US Open 2024

Australian Benjamin Wenzel and his Dutch partner Ivar van Rijt have been crowned the US Open 2024 boys' wheelchair doubles champions.

The second-seeded duo scored a commanding 6-2 6-1 victory against American combination Charlie Cooper and Tomas Majetic in today's final at Flushing Meadows.

It caps a near-perfect tournament for Wenzel and Van Rijt, who only conceded a total of seven games across their title-winning run.

This is a history-making result too, with Wenzel becoming the first Australian junior wheelchair player in history to capture a Grand Slam title.

It is the third - and by far the biggest - career doubles title for the 17-year-old from Cairns, who made his Grand Slam debut at last year's US Open.

Two more Australians have a chance to win a US Open title tomorrow, when Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson contest the men's doubles final.

The seventh-seeded duo, who are the first all-Australian team to progress to a men's doubles final at the tournament in 28 years, are aiming to win their first major title together.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Boys' wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) d Charlie Cooper (USA)/Tomas Majetic (USA) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men's doubles, final

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

