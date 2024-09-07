Aussie teen creates history with title-winning run at US Open 2024

Queensland's Benjamin Wenzel becomes the first Australian junior wheelchair tennis player to capture a Grand Slam title.

Saturday 07 September 2024
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA

Australian Benjamin Wenzel and his Dutch partner Ivar van Rijt have been crowned the US Open 2024 boys' wheelchair doubles champions.

The second-seeded duo scored a commanding 6-2 6-1 victory against American combination Charlie Cooper and Tomas Majetic in today's final at Flushing Meadows.

It caps a near-perfect tournament for Wenzel and Van Rijt, who only conceded a total of seven games across their title-winning run.

This is a history-making result too, with Wenzel becoming the first Australian junior wheelchair player in history to capture a Grand Slam title.

It is the third - and by far the biggest - career doubles title for the 17-year-old from Cairns, who made his Grand Slam debut at last year's US Open.

Two more Australians have a chance to win a US Open title tomorrow, when Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson contest the men's doubles final.

The seventh-seeded duo, who are the first all-Australian team to progress to a men's doubles final at the tournament in 28 years, are aiming to win their first major title together.

> READ: Purcell and Thompson charge into doubles final at US Open 2024

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS
Boys' wheelchair doubles, final
[2] Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) d Charlie Cooper (USA)/Tomas Majetic (USA) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP
Men's doubles, final
[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [10] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!