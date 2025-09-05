Jacob Bradshaw

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Biography
On Court
- Made first professional singles final at an M15 event in Papamoa, New Zealand, in 2023.
- Won first professional title in Heraklion, Greece, in 2024.
- Secured a second ITF title in 2025 in Monastir, Tunisia, after an injury layoff.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|23 October 2002
|Birthplace
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Height
|188cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Paul Hanley
Singles titles
2025: Monastir M15
2024: Heraklion M15
Singles finals
2024: Heraklion M15
2023: Papamoa M15
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|World ranking
|2025
|828
|2024
|576
|2023
|704
|2022
|1036