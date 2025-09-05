Jacob Bradshaw

Australia

Australia

active

Biography

On Court

  • Made first professional singles final at an M15 event in Papamoa, New Zealand, in 2023.
  • Won first professional title in Heraklion, Greece, in 2024.
  • Secured a second ITF title in 2025 in Monastir, Tunisia, after an injury layoff.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born23 October 2002
BirthplaceAuckland, New Zealand
Height188cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPaul Hanley

Singles titles

  • 2025: Monastir M15

  • 2024: Heraklion M15

Singles finals 

  • 2024: Heraklion M15

  • 2023: Papamoa M15

Year-end singles ranking history

YearWorld ranking
2025828
2024576
2023704
20221036

Latest news

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