Duckworth and Jones secure Australian Open 2026 main draw wildcards

Emerson Jones and James Duckworth have earned coveted main draw singles wildcards into Australian Open 2026, following standout performances across the new look Australian Pro Tour Wildcard Points Race held in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide in November.

Jones, the No.3 seed in Playford, secured the women’s wildcard after a consistent three-week campaign that included a finals appearance in Sydney and a win in South Australia. At just 17 years of age, the Queenslander now becomes one of the youngest Australians to earn an AO main draw wildcard.

Reflecting on the level of competition across the three events, Jones said the battle for the top spot remained wide open until the final week.

“No one really knew who was going to win it, it was a bit up and down. I was just trying to win the tournament, but this is definitely a nice bonus.”

Jones added that she couldn’t wait to experience the Australian Open again, where she will make her second singles main draw appearance in 2026.

“It feels great, I'm going to have such a great time playing it and I'm really excited.

“I played it last year and it was so fun. It was such a great experience for me to get to know the level. So definitely having another crack at it, I'm super excited.”

Wildcards secured 🎟️



Emerson Jones and James Duckworth have earned coveted main draw wildcards into the @AustralianOpen following standout performances across the inaugural #AustralianProTour Wildcard Points Race. pic.twitter.com/oMhIGv6Jms — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 30, 2025

On the men’s side, the top seed Duckworth secured his wildcard after emerging as the leading Australian performer across the three-week race. The 33-year-old capped off a strong swing with his ranking rising to world No.87, earning his return to the AO main draw after narrowly missing direct entry.

“I'm really excited to be back playing the main draw of the Australian Open. It was nice to secure a spot through this great new initiative from Tennis Australia in those last three weeks,” Duckworth said.

“It's my favourite tournament by far in the world. The home crowd support is unreal at Melbourne Park. I get to play in front of friends and family and I'm really looking forward to all the support, and I can't wait to get out there.”

“We have had great fields across Brisbane, Sydney and Playford for the Wildcards Points Race, and now two very worthy winners,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Performance Officer Tim Jolley said.

“James Duckworth looked like missing the cut for the AO after the ranking freeze, but has improved his ranking to world No.87 over the course of the play-off series and strongly deserves to take his place in the AO main draw.

“Emerson Jones has also had a great three weeks, reaching the final of Sydney and going one better in Playford. At just 17 years old, she has a great future ahead of her and is a very worthy winner of the women’s AO wildcard.”

The Australian Pro Tour delivered a pathway into the AO 2026 main draw, with the highest performing Australian man and woman across November’s ATP Challenger and ITF 50-75 events earning direct entry into the Grand Slam.

Other Australian Open 2026 wildcard recipients to date:

Asia Pacific

Men’s: Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)

Women’s: Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

USTA

Men’s: Patrick Kypson (USA)

Women’s: Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Further wildcards for AO 2026 will be announced over the coming weeks.