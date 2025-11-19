Family ties: Lleyton Hewitt teams up with son Cruz in Sydney

After his induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame on Monday, Lleyton Hewitt is now anticipating another special milestone.

In Sydney today, the former world No.1 will share a court for the first time with 16-year-old son Cruz at a professional tournament, with the father–son duo combining in doubles at the NSW Open, an ATP Challenger event.

“It’s obviously something pretty unique and special,” said Hewitt, now 44, ahead of the pair’s first-round match against fellow Australians Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov.

“It’s not too often [that the opportunity arises] and there probably will be a time where I won't be good enough or physically able to play with him. And now he's obviously stepped up to the mark and is good enough to play, so it sort of just crosses over nicely.”

While the occasion itself carries personal significance for Hewitt, so too does the setting.

“Sydney’s a pretty special place as well. Obviously Cruz was born there and we have a lot of family and friends in Sydney, but I won four Sydney International titles as well,” he told tennis.com.au.

“I played the Olympics there in Sydney in 2000 when I'd just come on the tour, and I also won the Tennis Masters Cup in Sydney in 2001 to get to world No.1.”

While Lleyton describes their playing styles as “completely different”, the younger Hewitt has clearly inherited much of his father’s fighting spirit.

Ranked world No.818, the 16-year-old upset James McCabe in the first round of last week’s Pro Tour event in Brisbane. Yesterday, the younger Hewitt trailed by a set and a break against experienced Omar Jasika in Sydney’s singles event and saved three match points before emerging with a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 win.

Aiming to continue his charge in Sydney with a second-round win over Japanese qualifier Hayato Matsuoka, Cruz will also be eyeing the possibility of claiming the AO main-draw wildcard on offer to the best-performing Australians across the Brisbane, Sydney and Playford Pro Tour tournaments.

But success alongside his father would be similarly monumental for the teenager, whom Lleyton explained had “been after [him] for a while” to team in doubles.

“This is something that he wanted to do,” said Hewitt, who couldn’t say which member of the pair would take the lead on court. “So it's nice that I can fulfil that and hopefully just go out there and have a bit of fun and enjoy it.”

The element of fun is especially important given the inevitable scrutiny Cruz faces as he aims to replicate the path of Lleyton, a two-time Grand Slam champion, on the professional tour.

“It’s not easy and I don't think anyone – you know, probably not even myself – knows the pressures that he's under in a lot of ways,” said Hewitt. “Following in the footsteps of a parent who's been there and done that as well, and the expectations that come with it, he’s handled it incredibly well and that's something we're really proud of him.”

Ranked inside the top 70 of the junior rankings and already making inroads against more experienced opponents, Cruz is unquestionably making successful early steps.

“He's on his own journey, so it's about him enjoying that journey as much as possible,” Lleyton added. “And yeah, he's seriously playing some really good tennis at the moment.”

