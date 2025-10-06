Aussie Weekly Wrap: Sweeny, Preston solidify Pro Tour dominance

Dane Sweeny continues his perfect start to the 2025/26 Australian Pro Tour season in Perth, while Taylah Preston claimed her second consecutive Pro Tour crown, emerging victorious in Darwin.

Sweeny dropped only one set throughout his campaign – in the quarterfinals against Enzo Aguiard – en route to his fifth straight Pro Tour title. The top seed conceded just four games in the final against fellow Australian Scott Jones, winning 6-1 6-3.

He extends his Pro Tour winning streak to 24 matches, having won two Pro Tour events in Brisbane and two in Tamworth to begin the season.

Sweeny also adds to his stellar record across all tournaments in the past four months. The 24-year-old has won 43 of his last 47 matches, highlighted by his five Pro Tour titles, as well as triumphs in San Diego and Taipei.

Sweeny ensured a clean sweep across both formats, pairing with compatriot Calum Puttergill to win his first doubles title in three years. They defeated Australian Chen Dong and Polish partner Filip Pellwo in the final.

👏 🏆 Outstanding all tournament!



Australian Dane Sweeny wins the Perth Tennis International ITF M25 #1 with a straight sets victory over West Aussie Scott Jones 6-1 6-3.#itfworldtennistour #itftennis #PerthProTour2025 #ITF pic.twitter.com/xW8rfEQOW6 — Tennis WEST (@tennis_west_au) October 5, 2025

In Darwin, Preston backed up her Wagga Wagga campaign to reign supreme. The 19-year-old defeated Japan’s Shiho Akita 7-6(3) 6-3 in the final to win her fifth career ITF singles title.

Preston was flawless all week, not dropping a set for the entire tournament. Her first-set tiebreak against Akita was the closest she came to losing a set.

In the doubles, Gabriella Da Silva-Fick teamed up with Kiwi Monique Barry to win their second Pro Tour doubles title together this season.

All winners will aim to build on their impressive Pro Tour seasons when they once again compete in Darwin and Perth this week.

In other competitions around the world, Priscilla Hon advanced to her first WTA 1000 doubles semifinal in Beijing, alongside Czech Karolina Muchova. It adds to an impressive tournament for Hon, who reached the third round of the women’s singles, highlighted by her victory over Jelena Ostapenko.

Olivia Gadecki won her first singles title in two years after winning the ITF W50 crown in Rancho Santa Fe in California. Gadecki defeated teenager Emerson Jones in the final after Jones was forced to retire in the third set.

Despite this, Jones adds to her impressive season on the women’s circuit. The teenager reached the final round of qualifying at Wimbledon and the US Open, as well as secured her first women’s title at an ITF W35 tournament in Fukuoka, Japan.

Tenika Mcgiffin advanced to her fourth doubles final in three months, achieving the feat at a W15 event in Kayseri, Turkey. Mcgiffin and partner Esther Adeshina fell in an agonising match tiebreak.

Elysia Bolton reached the doubles semifinal at a W35 event in San Rafael, California. In her first ITF tournament in 12 months, Bolton was a match tiebreak away from progressing to the final, losing 6-4 1-6 [16-14].

In juniors, Ava Beck won a J200 doubles title in Hong Kong with Frenchwoman Ksenia Efremova, defeating compatriot Sarah Mildren and China’s Wei Zhang-Qian. Ellen Hirischi, meanwhile, was a doubles finalist at a J200 tournament in Vigo, Spain.

Alex Bolt went from qualifier to finalist at an ATP Challenger event in Jingshan, China last week, defeating No.2 seed Mackenzie McDonald and No.4 seed James Duckworth in the process. It was his second Challenger final of the year.