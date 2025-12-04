Australian Beach Tennis team set to compete at World Cup in Brazil

Australia’s top beach tennis players are set to wear the green and gold at the prestigious ITF Beach Tennis World Cup in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil, from 9-14 December 2025.



The ITF Beach Tennis World Cup is the flagship event in the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, which comprises of more than 490 tournaments in 35 countries.



Men’s World No. 190 Gabriel Della Casa (NSW) and Women’s World No. 191 Henrietta Wochnowski (NSW) will play in the Australian team, alongside Team Captain Larissa Camara (WA).



“This Australian National Team is special because players from totally different walks of life come together as one through their love for this sport and their determination to make Australia known on the world stage. This team will inspire young generations to follow its legacy and become a force to be reckoned with,” said Wochnowski.



“Having an Australian Beach Tennis Team competing internationally is a historic moment. This group represents the passion, unity and enormous potential of beach tennis in Australia, a country that has everything to become one of the sport’s major global hubs,” added Casa.



Casa and Wochnowski will be joined by players Ricardo Gonzales (NSW), Quentin Durieu (Qld), Ella Lanigan (NSW) and Ivana Vlakic (NSW).



“Competing at the ITF Beach Tennis World Cup highlights the incredible growth of beach tennis in Australia and the dedication of these athletes. We’re proud to see Australia represented on the world stage and excited to build on this momentum.” said Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale.



Beach Tennis is a fast-paced sport played using beach tennis paddles and a low compression stage 2 orange tennis ball. The game is played on sand courts measuring 16 x 8 metres, with a 1.7 metres high net.

Australian team

Team Captain - Larissa Camara

Men

Players:



Gabriel Della Casa



Ricardo Gonzales



Quentin Durieu



Reserve:



Aaron Sitbon



Women



Players:



Henriette Wochnowski



Ella Lanigan



Ivana Vlakic



Reserve:

