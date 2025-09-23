Aussie Weekly Wrap: Sweeny, Preston claim Pro Tour crowns

Dane Sweeny and Taylah Preston have emerged victorious in country New South Wales, winning their respective Australian Pro Tour events.

Sweeny continued his unbeaten singles run to begin the 2025/26 Australian Pro Tour season, after winning the Capital of Country International in Tamworth, while Preston redeemed her finals loss from last week to claim her first singles title of 2025.

Sweeny cruised to his fourth consecutive Pro Tour title, defeating No.2 seed Matthew Dellavedova 6-2 6-1 in 78 minutes. He extends his Pro Tour winning streak to 19 matches, highlighting a dominant period for the 24-year-old.

The New South Welshman has won 36 of his past 39 matches, dating back to his finals berth at an ITF M15 tournament in Los Angeles in June.

In doubles action, Cruz Hewitt won his first senior crown, pairing with Jesse Delaney to claim honours. The duo rallied from a set down in their final two matches to hoist the silverware.

It also marks Delaney’s first doubles title of the season.

After finishing runner-up to Katie Swan in the first Wagga Wagga event last week, Preston flipped the script at the same venue to prevail over the Brit 6-4 7-6(4).

The West Australian claimed her first Pro Tour crown since November 2023, when she won an ITF W60 event in Brisbane.

Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and Chinese Taipei’s Yang Ya Yi won the women’s doubles, defeating No.3 seeds Erika Sema and Elyse Tse 6-1 3-6 [10-8] in the final.

In other tournaments, 20-year-old Stefani Webb secured an ITF W15 title in Heraklion, Greece – her second-career women’s singles triumph.

Meanwhile, two Australian juniors progressed to the finals at the ITF J200 tournament in Miki, Japan. Renee Alame reached the women’s singles final, while Jake Dembo advanced to the final two in the men’s doubles.

Australia’s wheelchair stars also had success this week. Jin Woodman won an ITF quad doubles trophy in Lille, France.

At the NSW Wheelchair Open, Ben Weekes won the men’s singles and doubles events, while Finn Broadbent achieved the same feat in the quad category. They partnered with Martyn Dunn and Kalvin Hopper, respectively, in their doubles triumphs.