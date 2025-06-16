Aussie Weekly Wrap: Schoolkate triumphant in Ilkley

Tristian Schoolkate kickstarted his grasscourt season with a bang after he emerged victorious at the Ilkley Challenger in Great Britain.

Despite losing a tense first-set tiebreak, the 23-year-old rallied to defeat local Jack Pinnington Jones 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3.

This was the recurring theme for Schoolkate throughout the week, as he recorded his fourth come-from-behind victory of the tournament.

Schoolkate's second ATP Challenger crown of 2025 places him on the verge of the top 100; as the live ATP rankings stand, Schoolkate sits at a career-high ranking of world No.106.

"The level is so close and you can see that week in, week out," Schoolkate told atptour.com about how he hopes his consistency on the Challenger circuit can translate to tour level.

"When I started playing Challengers, I remember seeing [Tallon] Griekspoor and [Jack] Draper; they went on a tear on the Challenger Tour, and sure enough, now they've cemented themselves right at the top of the game."

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson: In their first tournament together, Ebden and Thompson prevailed on the lawns of s-Hertogenbosch. Both Grand Slam champions and grass court guns, the Aussie duo will attempt to continue their winning ways this week at Queen's Club.

Ellen Perez: In the first women's event at the Queen's Club in more than 50 years, Ellen Perez advanced to the semifinals alongside China's Zhang Shuai and came extremely close to the final before losing 6-3 2-6 [11-9] to Anna Danilina and Diana Shnaider.

Lily Fairclough and Lily Taylor: The teenage pairing overturned a first-set deficit in the final to win an ITF W15 title in San Diego. For Taylor, it marked her first professional women's doubles title.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick and Ellen Micic: The pair built on their respective Australian Pro Tour form in Guimaraes, Portugal. The top two players on the Australian Pro Tour leaderboard in women's doubles, the Aussie duo reached the semifinals at the ITF W50 tournament.

Moerani Bouzige: The 25-year-old progressed to his second singles final of the year after an impressive week in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

Matt Hulme and Kody Pearson: The top seeds competed valiantly in their ITF M25 final in Wichita, United States. Hulme and Pearson did not drop a set in their three victories before losing two tight tiebreak sets in the decider to Ozan Baris and Matthew Shearer.

Tahlia Kokkinis: The Australian teenager recorded the best professional result of her career on the ITF circuit, advancing to the semifinals of the W15 event in Monastir, Tunisia. After three straight-sets wins, she fell in three sets to Frenchwoman Astrid Cirotte.

Alana Subasic: A week after reaching a final at the W15 event in Kayseri, Turkiye, Subasic reached a singles semifinal at the same venue, as well as reaching the doubles semifinals. The 18-year-old has lifted her live ranking inside the top 900.

Stefan Vujic: Competing at the same tournament as Subasic, Vujic reached the doubles semifinals of the concurrent men's doubles event.

Jesse Delaney: The 26-year-old excelled at the M15 tournament in Harmon, Guam, reaching the semifinals in both singles and doubles. This included gaining bragging rights over brother Jake, defeating him in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Adrian Arcon: The Tasmanian also reached the doubles semifinals in Guam, advancing to the first men's doubles semifinal of his career.

Hayden Jones: The 18-year-old reached his first ITF men's singles quarterfinal in three months, advancing to the final eight in Monastir, Turkey. His campaign included a straight-sets victory against fifth-seed Amr Elsayed.

Jennifer Ott: The 14-year-old Aussie won the first ITF junior singles title of her career, at the J30 event in Noumea. She also scooped the doubles title.

Oliver Hancin: Like Ott, 14-year-old Hancin won his first ITF junior singles titles, at the boys' event at the J30 Noumea tournament.

Elena Manoj: It was also a first ITF junior singles title for Manoj, the 16-year-old Aussie who won five matches to prevail at the J30 tournament in Penang, Malaysia.