Newks '25: Schoolkate strikes gold in season of success

The 2025 season has been one of breakout performances for Tristan Schoolkate, who launched from world No.173 in January to his current ranking of No.99, after peaking at No.95 in September.

The 24-year-old has earned a reputation for troubling high-profile opponents, such as former world No.1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner, who Schoolkate tested in a four-set second round in his Australian Open main-draw debut. It was the first set that Sinner had lost in a tour-level match since October 2024.

Schoolkate’s top-100 rise was helped by second-round appearances at the Australian and US Opens, demonstrating his comfort competing on a hard court. As the No.5 seed at the Brisbane 1 Challenger, Schoolkate defeated Czechia’s Marek Gengel 7-6(3) 7-6(4) in the final to claim a second ATP Challenger title.

His Challenger success continued in Ilkley, where he finished with trophy in hand after overcoming Britain’s Jack Pinnington Jones on home soil 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3.

In another breakthrough, Schoolkate experienced his best run in an ATP Tour event, reaching the quarterfinals at Los Cabos in July. Soon after, Schoolkate made his maiden appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto where he defeated world No.24 Joao Fonseca 7-6(5) 6-4, marking his first triumph against a top-50 player.



At Flushing Meadows, he upset world No.46 Lorenzo Sonego in five sets.



Schoolkate’s rise has been fuelled by consistency, work ethic and a fearlessness to take on the biggest names without hesitation. Those qualities – partnered with a season of steady progress – have earned him his first Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It’s been a great year in terms of my development and rise in the rankings,” Schoolkate said.

“I’m extremely proud to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal for the first time. To be recognised for this award is a great testament to the continual hard work, which I’ve put in every single day.”

Newcombe Medal history

Schoolkate’s first Newcombe Medal nomination follows a breakthrough season of top-player triumphs, peak rankings and a memorable Australian Open main-draw debut.

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

