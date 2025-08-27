Schoolkate claims top-50 victim in five-set US Open thriller

Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate has survived a late fightback from world No.46 Lorenzo Sonego for the biggest win of his career in the US Open first round.

While he failed to capitalise on a match point at 6-5 in the fifth set, the 24-year-old steadied in the match tiebreak to claim a 6-3 7-6(8) 1-6 1-6 7-6[10-6] victory in four hours and 21 minutes.





"It's definitely my best mental match," he said. "You tell me that I lose the third and fourth [sets] 6-1 6-1 and win the fifth after being down a break, I'd be really proud of that effort and against a player like Lorenzo. His attitude and the way he goes about his tennis is something that I looked up to.

"He's a staple of the Tour, so if I can go toe-to-toe with him and I came out on top today, it's a good sign."

The win came amid a coming-of-age season for Schoolkate, having recently broken into the top 100 for the first time.

The West Australian, who has competed in the main draw at three of the four majors in 2025, also reached the second round at the Australian Open.

It marks the second straight year too that he has won his opening match at Flushing Meadows in five sets, having done so last year from two sets down to defeat Taro Daniel.

Schoolkate next faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik after he defeated US Open 2024 champion Marin Cilic in straight sets.

