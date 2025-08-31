- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged three
- Says tennis is “a fun sport to play” and she “likes competing and the adrenaline”
- Represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in 2023
- Long-term goal is to win a Grand Slam title and become world No.1
- Names Ash Barty as her biggest inspiration
- Describes her playing style as “aggressive”
- Enjoys watching movies in her spare time. The Terminator franchise is her favourite.
- Would have pursued acting if she wasn’t playing tennis
- Hopes to one day open a shelter to help animals in need
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Brisbane, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Latest news
Gallery
Tahlia Kokkinis at Wimbledon 2025
Tahlia Kokkinis serves up the action during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Tahlia Kokkinis at the 2025 Australian Open
Tahlia Kokkinis in action during Junior Girls’ Singles Quarterfinals on Margaret Court Arena at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
January 23: Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) during Junior Girls' Singles Quarterfinals on Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ LUKE HEMER
Tahlia Kokkinis training at Queensland Tennis Centre
National Tennis Academy player Tahlia Kokkinis hitting during training at Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane on March 29, 2023.
Tahlia Kokkinis at Wimbledon 2025
Tahlia Kokkinis in action during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Tahlia Kokkinis at Wimbledon 2025
Tahlia Kokkinis celebrates during The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
