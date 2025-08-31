Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged three
  • Says tennis is “a fun sport to play” and she “likes competing and the adrenaline”
  • Represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in 2023
  • Long-term goal is to win a Grand Slam title and become world No.1
  • Names Ash Barty as her biggest inspiration
  • Describes her playing style as “aggressive”
  • Enjoys watching movies in her spare time. The Terminator franchise is her favourite.
  • Would have pursued acting if she wasn’t playing tennis
  • Hopes to one day open a shelter to help animals in need

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesBrisbane, Australia
PlaysRight-handed

