- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing aged four at Remar Tennis Academy
- Father, Gabriel, was her first coach
- Won 14 and under Australian Clay-court Championships in both singles and doubles in 2021
- Won two ITF World Junior Tour singles titles and two doubles titles during 2021
- Loves “that tennis is an individual sport, so you can’t hide behind a team, but you can also stand out by yourself”
- Favourite shot is a down-the-line backhand
- Favourite player is Aryna Sabalenka
- Dream is to win the Australian Open
Off Court
- Parents are Gabriel and Donna. Names them as her biggest influences because they have taught me my morals and how to act
- Has two younger sisters, Ava and Cleo
- Nickname is ‘Lils’
- Favourite foods are pork buns and hot cinnamon donuts
- Favourite musicians are Eminem and Olivia Rodrigo
- Favourite film is Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
- Enjoys writing in her spare time
- Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|2 September 2006
|Birth Place
|London, UK
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Height
|176 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed