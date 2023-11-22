Biography

On Court

  • Started playing aged four at Remar Tennis Academy
  • Father, Gabriel, was her first coach
  • Won 14 and under Australian Clay-court Championships in both singles and doubles in 2021
  • Won two ITF World Junior Tour singles titles and two doubles titles during 2021
  • Loves “that tennis is an individual sport, so you can’t hide behind a team, but you can also stand out by yourself”
  • Favourite shot is a down-the-line backhand
  • Favourite player is Aryna Sabalenka
  • Dream is to win the Australian Open

Off Court

  • Parents are Gabriel and Donna. Names them as her biggest influences because they have taught me my morals and how to act
  • Has two younger sisters, Ava and Cleo
  • Nickname is ‘Lils’
  • Favourite foods are pork buns and hot cinnamon donuts
  • Favourite musicians are Eminem and Olivia Rodrigo
  • Favourite film is Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
  • Enjoys writing in her spare time
  • Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born2 September 2006
Birth PlaceLondon, UK
LivesBrisbane, Queensland
Height176 cm
PlaysRight-handed