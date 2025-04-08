Ranking Movers: Gibson, Tomljanovic building momentum

Women's singles:

As Australia embarks on a home Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brisbane, nine women enter the window inside the top 150.

Following their impressive starts to the clay-court season, Talia Gibson and Ajla Tomljanovic were the most significant improvers inside the Australian top 10.

Gibson's ITF W50 success in Nantes, France helped the 20-year-old climb 16 places to world No.137. The West Australian secured her ninth career ITF title with a 3-6 7-5 6-1 win over Malta's Francesca Curmi.

Tomljanovic rose eight places after her third-round appearance in Charleston. The 31-year-old's victory against Peyton Stearns was her first against a top-50 opponent in 10 months.

Now boasting a ranking of world No.79, Tomljanovic returns to the top 80 for the first time since August 2023.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.16 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.61 +1 Maya Joint No.78 +3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 +8 Olivia Gadecki No.98 +2 Daria Saville No.115 -7 Maddison Inglis No.132 +3 Talia Gibson No.137 +16 Priscilla Hon No.143 0 Destanee Aiava No.158 -3

Men's doubles:

John Patrick-Smith's first ATP-level doubles title in seven years has promoted the 36-year-old to world No.62 - an increase of nine places.

Smith partnered with Brazilian Fernando Romboli to reign supreme at the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

Semifinalist Matthew Romios also garnered a healthy ranking increase. He improved to a career-high of world No.77 after his efforts alongside compatriot Adam Walton.

The duo defeated the No.4 seeds - Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson - before they succumbed to the eventual champions.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.29 -4 Matt Ebden No.40 0 John-Patrick Smith No.62 +9 Matthew Romios No.77 +9 Rinky Hijikata No.120 0 Luke Saville No.126 +1 Thomas Fancutt No.141 -3 Blake Bayldon No.145 -1

Men's singles:

Chris O'Connell moved to Australian No.4 in the latest rankings update as the 30-year-old improved his successful record on clay. With a quarterfinal berth in Bucharest, Romania, O'Connell rose five spots to world No.82.

Meanwhile, Tristan Schoolkate secured his career-best ranking of world No.119. The ranking highlights the 24-year-old's scintillating start to the year.

Schoolkate won a Challenger title in Brisbane in February, and most notably, became the first man in 106 days to take a set off world No.1 Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2025.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 0 Alexei Popyrin No.27 +1 Jordan Thompson No.38 -3 Chris O'Connell No.82 +5 Aleksandar Vukic No.83 -7 Rinky Hijikata No.85 -3 Adam Walton No.86 -1 James Duckworth No.90 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.92 -1 Tristan Schoolkate No.119 +1

Women's doubles:

Astra Sharma saw her doubles ranking rise sharply this week after she reached the semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Antalya, Turkey. The West Australian climbed back inside the top 350 for the first time this year, with an increase of 50 places.

Talia Gibson paired her success on the singles court in Nantes with a doubles final appearance. Following her first final of the season, Gibson jumped seven places to world No.291.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.20 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.118 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.146 -4 Petra Hule No.148 0 Maya Joint No.156 0 Priscilla Hon No.172 -9 Kimberly Birrell No.199 -3 Taylah Preston No.206 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.210 -4 Alexandra Osborne No.219 -2

