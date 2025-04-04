O’Connell outlasts Jarry to reach Bucharest quarterfinals

Chris O'Connell continued his strong start to the clay season with a tight victory over No.4 seed Nicolas Jarry in Bucharest, Romania.

The world No.87 prevailed 6-2 5-7 7-6(5) in his second-round encounter against the Chilean in a three-hour marathon, advancing to his first quarterfinal on clay since May 2023.

Digging deep 😤



Chris O'Connell overcomes No.4 seed Jarry to advance in Bucharest!#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/nVHkxllvl6 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 3, 2025





With O'Connell recording a cleaner display than his opponent, the Australian committed 37 fewer unforced errors than Jarry, the Rome Masters 2024 finalist.

It proved most beneficial to O'Connell in the opening set, where a 22-9 unforced error tally saw him take an early lead.

Jarry's dominance at the net helped send the match into a deciding set. The world No.58 scored 13 unanswered net points in the second set to take proceedings 7-5.

In a final set where chances to break serve were scarce, O'Connell converted the only match point on offer to book a quarterfinal assignment against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

The victory adds to a stellar week for the 30-year-old, who defeated Serbian Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to begin his Bucharest campaign.

This week also marks a return to statistically his best surface. O'Connell has won 66 per cent of his career main-draw matches on clay, including eight Challenger titles.

A second ATP clay semifinal awaits should O'Connell emerge victorious against Fucsovics.

In other Aussie action on Friday morning, Daria Kasatkina and Adam Walton were halted in their respective campaigns in the United States.

Kasatkina nearly pulled off an almighty comeback in her straight-sets loss to Sofia Kenin in Charleston. Down a set and an early break, the world No.12 threatened to spoil Kenin's run into the Charleston quarterfinals, saving three match points.

READ: Kasatkina advances to last 16 in Charleston

Although Kasatkina began to shift the tide, Kenin held firm to win the match 6-3 7-6(7).

In Houston, Adam Walton had his run ended by local countryman Frances Tiafoe. Walton was valiant in his attempt to upset the No.2 seed but ultimately fell short 7-5 6-3.

