Jordan Thompson: The highest combined ATP world ranking

When he arrived at Indian Wells, Jordan Thompson was the only man in the world to own a top-50 ATP ranking in both singles and doubles.

He's now one of just two, after Sebastian Korda joined him inside the world's doubles top 50 thanks to their run to the final in the Californian desert.

Still, Thompson maintains the highest combined ATP ranking of anyone in the world - the number generated by adding a player's singles and doubles rankings together.

With his singles ranking of world No.35 added to his No.5 doubles ranking, Thompson's combined ranking is 40, by far the best of any player competing on the ATP Tour today.

Player Singles rank Doubles rank Combined rank Jordan Thompson 35 5 40 Sebastian Korda 25 46 71 Tomas Machac 21 75 96 Alexander Zverev 2 98 100 Alex Michelsen 34 80 114 Ben Shelton 14 124 138 Zhizhen Zhang 53 88 141 Max Purcell 132 12 144 Nuno Borges 43 101 144 Alejandro Tabilo 32 118 150

In an era where the singles and doubles competitions are increasingly divergent, Thompson flourishes in both arenas and has been ranked even higher in the two disciplines.

The 2024 US Open doubles champion and 2024 Wimbledon finalist peaked at world No.3 in doubles last November and hit a high of world No.26 in singles that same month, not long after reaching his first ATP Masters quarterfinal in Paris.

Last year in New York he reached the fourth round in singles during the same fortnight he won the doubles title.

At Australian Open 2025 he was seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam singles draw, helping the host nation break a 25-year drought with three men seeded.

In a demonstration of his enduring fitness at the age of 30, Thompson last year posted a singles win-loss record of 35-24 plus 48-13 in doubles - a total of 120 matches.

He continues to compete in both disciplines this season, reaching the singles quarterfinals at the Brisbane International and the third round of the Miami Masters while building a 7-3 record in doubles with quarterfinals in Miami and Houston following his Indian Wells final.

In this week's ATP rankings, Thompson is one of just seven players - ahead of Korda, Tomas Machac, Alexander Zverev, Alex Michelsen, Zhang Zhizhen and Mackenzie McDonald - inside the top 100 of both singles and doubles.

Thompson and Korda remain the only players to simultaneously hold top-50 singles and doubles rankings.