Ranking Movers: Inglis' boost after Indian Wells delight

Women's singles
Following her WTA 1000 main-draw debut, Maddison Inglis has vaulted to her highest ranking of the season.
She was one of four Australians to qualify for Indian Wells, and improved eight spots to world No.128.
Fellow qualifiers Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint obtained career-high rankings after their successful qualifying campaigns, while Ajla Tomljanovic maintained her spot in the WTA top 100.
Daria Saville nears a top 100 return after she reached the final round of qualifying in California. Her rise to world No.105 could spell her first double-digit ranking in six months.
Elsewhere, Priscilla Hon secured the most significant rise within Australia's top 10 after her tournament triumph in Romania.
The 26-year-old's second title of the season helped her improve to world No.142, boasting an increase of 17 places.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Kimberly Birrell
No.68
+8
Maya Joint
No.80
|+5
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.88
|+6
Olivia Gadecki
No.99
|0
Daria Saville
No.105
|+4
|Maddison Inglis
No.128
+8
|Talia Gibson
No.135
|+4
|Priscilla Hon
No.142
|+17
Destanee Aiava
No.150
|-2
Astra Sharma
No.192
|0
Men's doubles
Australian No.1 Jordan Thompson skyrocketed into the top five following a successful Indian Wells campaign.
The 30-year-old paired with his title-winning partner from the 2024 Madrid Masters, Sebastian Korda, to reach his first doubles final since the US Open last September.
Thompson's path to the Indian Wells final included defeating fellow compatriot John-Patrick Smith in the semifinals, who enjoyed a rise of 19 places to world No.66 - his largest jump within a week in four years.
Part of an main-draw alternate pairing with Brazilian Fernando Romboli, the 36-year-old reached the semifinals at Indian Wells for the first time.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.5
|+6
Max Purcell
No.12
|+1
Matt Ebden
No.19
+1
John Peers
No.32
-1
|John-Patrick Smith
No.66
+19
Matthew Romios
No.85
-6
Rinky Hijikata
No.118
-12
Luke Saville
No.121
+1
Thomas Fancutt
No.123
-6
|Blake Bayldon
No.140
-3
Men's singles
Adam Walton's maiden Indian Wells appearance bumped him up seven places to world No.89 in the latest ATP rankings.
A member of Australia's largest Indian Wells contingent since the introduction of the women's tournament in 1989, Walton was Australia's best-performing qualifier. The 25-year-old reached the second round after prevailing against Italian Giulio Zeppieri 7-5 6-1 in his main-draw debut.
James McCabe continues to improve on his career-best ranking, advancing to the round of 16 of a Dominican Republic Challenger event. The New South Welshman improved his ranking for an eighth consecutive week as he climbed to world No.184.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.11
|-1
Alexei Popyrin
No.26
|-1
Jordan Thompson
No.37
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.77
|-13
|Chris O'Connell
No.78
|-3
|Rinky Hijikata
No.86
|-3
Adam Walton
No.89
+7
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.93
|-7
|James Duckworth
No.95
|+2
Max Purcell
No.128
-4
Women's doubles
Ellen Perez remains Australia's top women's doubles player after a quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells. She reprised her partnership with Jelena Ostapenko, whom she teamed with to clinch the WTA Abu Dhabi crown last month.
Meanwhile, Launceston International doubles semifinalists Elena Micic, Gabriella Da Silva Fick and Kaylah McPhee were the biggest beneficiaries of the recent rankings update.
Micic, who reached the final with Kiwi Monique Barry, reached a career-high world No.234, while Da Silva Fick and McPhee also enjoyed double-digit rises.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.17
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
No.123
-19
|Jaimee Fourlis
No.142
+4
Petra Hule
No.146
|+3
Priscilla Hon
No.159
|-1
|Maya Joint
No.175
|-2
|Kimberly Birrell
No.196
-21
|Taylah Preston
No.201
|0
|Alexandra Osborne
No.216
+1
|Lizette Cabrera
No.218
+2
