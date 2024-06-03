Kaylah McPhee

Now I expect myself to do better. I have more confidence. I kind of feel like it’s possible for me to beat most of the players in the draw. I don’t settle with ‘oh well, she’s a good player, it’s OK that I lost

Kaylah McPhee, 20 May 2019
Biography

On Court

  • Won the 2011 Wynnum Open, and the 2012 Lismore Open Championships
  • Winner of the 14s events at the 2012 Rod Laver Lead-in Championships and the 2012 Rod Laver QLD Junior Championships
  • Stunned top seed Olivia Rogowska in the first round of the AO 2016 Play-off at Melbourne Park in December 2015
  • Improved her WTA ranking more than 700 places across two years; ended 2016 at No.1092, 2017 at No.717 and 2018 at No.363
  • Won her first professional doubles titles in 2018 at Australian Pro Tour events in Canberra (w/Fetecau) and Brisbane (w/Inglis)
  • Reached her first professional singles final at the Mildura International Pro Tour event in March 2019
  • Reached semifinals of WTA 125K event in Anning, China in April 2019, a result helping her crack the top 250
  • Played Grand Slam qualifying events for the first time in 2019, winning her first-round matches at Australian Open and Wimbledon
  • In April 2023, advanced to first pro singles final in almost four years at ITF 15K event in Telde, Spain.

Off Court

  • Tennis heroes are Kim Clijsters, Ana Ivanovic and Roger Federer
  • If not playing tennis, would be a soccer player.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born4 February 1998
Birth PlaceBrisbane, (Queensland)
LivesBrisbane, (Queensland)
Height167 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachChris Mahony

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023513
2022590
2021542
2020256
2019213
2018363
2017717
20161092