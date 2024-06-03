Kaylah McPhee

- Biography
On Court
- Won the 2011 Wynnum Open, and the 2012 Lismore Open Championships
- Winner of the 14s events at the 2012 Rod Laver Lead-in Championships and the 2012 Rod Laver QLD Junior Championships
- Stunned top seed Olivia Rogowska in the first round of the AO 2016 Play-off at Melbourne Park in December 2015
- Improved her WTA ranking more than 700 places across two years; ended 2016 at No.1092, 2017 at No.717 and 2018 at No.363
- Won her first professional doubles titles in 2018 at Australian Pro Tour events in Canberra (w/Fetecau) and Brisbane (w/Inglis)
- Reached her first professional singles final at the Mildura International Pro Tour event in March 2019
- Reached semifinals of WTA 125K event in Anning, China in April 2019, a result helping her crack the top 250
- Played Grand Slam qualifying events for the first time in 2019, winning her first-round matches at Australian Open and Wimbledon
- In April 2023, advanced to first pro singles final in almost four years at ITF 15K event in Telde, Spain.
Off Court
- Tennis heroes are Kim Clijsters, Ana Ivanovic and Roger Federer
- If not playing tennis, would be a soccer player.
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|4 February 1998
|Birth Place
|Brisbane, (Queensland)
|Lives
|Brisbane, (Queensland)
|Height
|167 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Chris Mahony
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|513
|2022
|590
|2021
|542
|2020
|256
|2019
|213
|2018
|363
|2017
|717
|2016
|1092