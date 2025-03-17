Mildura: Cabrera extends winning streak, Jasika adds another Pro Tour crown

Lizette Cabrera extended her lengthy winning streak after a scintillating week in Mildura, now unbeaten in 10 matches following her second-straight Pro Tour title.

Meanwhile, Omar Jasika was crowned men's champion after he recorded a straight-sets victory over compatriot Pavle Marinkov in the final.

Women's top seed Cabrera did not drop a set during the tournament, culminating in a 6-0 7-5 triumph over eighth-seed Chihiro Muramatsu.

The world No.263 added to her Launceston honours from the previous week, signifying the first time she has won titles in consecutive weeks in nine years.

READ: Cabrera prevails in Launceston

Cabrera also teamed up with Gabriella Da Silva Fick to claim the doubles title. In an all-Australian final, the pair defeated Alicia Smith and Belle Thompson in an enthralling super tiebreak to be crowned champions.





In men's singles action, Jasika won his first title since that impressive 27-match winning streak between August and October last year. The 27-year-old was also dominant throughout the week, only dropping one set. He prevailed over Pavle Marinkov, who reached his first career ITF final.

A super tiebreak was also needed to decide the men's doubles final, where Aussie Matt Hulme paired with Kiwi James Watt to claim proceedings.

Hulme and Watt added to their Burnie triumph, defeating another Aussie/Kiwi duo in Joshua Charlton and Ajeet Rai 6-7(7) 7-6(1) [13-11].

The Australian Pro Tour will continue along the Murray River this week as players will compete in Swan Hill for the second grass-court crown of the season.

Mildura champions Cabrera and Jasika will enter as the No.1 seeds once again, meaning Jasika holds the top seed at a fourth consecutive Pro Tour event.

Thirty-one Aussies have been guaranteed main-draw entry into the Swan Hill International including Gabriella Da Silva Fick, who aims to defend her 2024 crown.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!