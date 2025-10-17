Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell, Priscilla Hon, Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter will represent Australia at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Play-off at the Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, Tasmania from 14-16 November 2025.

Australia is one of seven countries hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs next month, and will first play Portugal on Friday 14 November before Brazil on Sunday 16 November.

Australia needs to win Group E to advance to the 2026 Qualifiers, which will feature 14 nations in seven home-and-away ties.

Nicole Pratt, who will captain the Australian team while Sam Stosur is on maternity leave, named the official team on Friday morning.

“Today we’re confirming that Maya Joint will be our number one player. We’re naming Priscilla Hon, which is fabulous to have her back in the team again, she's performed incredibly well, as well as Kimberly Birrell, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez,” Pratt said.

“If we roll back the clock 12 months ago, Maya was our orange girl in Spain for the finals. She’s had an incredible year and she's just gone from strength to strength.

“She's just continued to be consistent week after week, and at the moment, she is just outside a seeding at the Australian Open.”

Hon returns to the Australian side for the first time since 2022, where she made her debut in a memorable deciding doubles rubber.

“I spoke to Pri last night and she was super excited,” Pratt added.

“She said to me ‘I've really been working towards this. I wanted to get back on the team’. It's been a real motivator for her. In Asheville in 2022 she was just incredible in that deciding match with Ash Barty that we won against the USA.

“It’s fabulous for Pri to breakthrough into the top 100 for the first time ever. She’s watched what Maya's done. She's watched what Kim Birrell’s done, I couldn't be happier for her.”

Pratt said the team was ready to give its all in Hobart and hoped the community would come out in full force to support the Aussies.

“We need to get through and certainly don't want to be back in the qualifying competition. If we win through this one, we get a chance to compete for the trophy in 2026," she said.

“I think the Tasmanian community really get behind their tennis. They come out and watch the Hobart International, so this is another opportunity for three days of high-level, high-class tennis and it'll certainly be fabulous to get as many people out there on the Friday and Sunday when we play.”

Tickets for the Australian sessions start at $30 and kids go free across the three days.

From 3 November, Australia’s junior team of Renee Alame, Jizelle Sibai, Koharu Nishikawa and captain David Moore will contest the Billie Jean King Cup Junior Finals in Santiago, Chile.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Play-off (Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, Tasmania)

Friday 14 November 12pm AEDT – Australia v Portugal

Saturday 15 November 12pm AEDT – Brazil v Portugal

Sunday 16 November 12pm AEDT – Australia v Brazil

Tickets to the Billie Jean King Cup Play-off featuring Australia, Brazil and Portugal are on sale via Ticketmaster