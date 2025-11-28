Newks ’25: Top 100 debut places Hon among Australia’s best

Year in Review

Following a long road with injuries and agonising losses, Priscilla Hon finally had the breakthrough she had worked so hard for in 2025.

Ranked world No.193 entering the season, the Queenslander won 19 of her first 24 matches, including ITF W75 titles in Brisbane and Targu Mures.

Despite her strong form to begin the year, it was during the second half of the year that Hon achieved career highs.

After six unsuccessful attempts, the 27-year-old qualified for her first Wimbledon campaign in June. Hon achieved the feat in dramatic fashion, saving five match points against Canadian Victoria Mboko in the final round of qualifying to progress.

Hon’s confidence grew following the grasscourt season when she made third-round appearances at the US Open and Beijing to round out the year. Victories against top-25 players Liudmila Samsonova at Flushing Meadows and Jelena Ostapenko in the Chinese capital highlighted Hon’s vast improvement.

Her run in Beijing resulted in a top 100 debut, peaking at a career-high of world No.94 in October.



Hon was nominated to represent the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team at the Play-offs in Hobart in November – her first nomination since her debut against the USA at the 2019 quarterfinals – however, she withdrew due to injury.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal,” Hon said. “Just to be recognised and alongside so many incredible players means a lot to me. It’s a nice reminder of the hard work and progress I’ve made this year.”

Newcombe Medal history

Hon is aiming to win her first Newcombe Medal following a career-best season. She was nominated three times for Female Junior Athlete of the Year in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

